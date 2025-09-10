Power Ranking: Who In Western Conference Can Threaten OKC Thunder?
The NBA season is right around the corner. Training camps open up around the league this month and soon, we will be right back into the hussle and bussle of basketball season.
With the NBA transactions all but done, everyone is just waiting out report dates to get the new season underway. The OKC Thunder bring back 99% of its championship roster from a year ago aiming to buck the trend of the parity era we find ourselves in for the first time in league history. The past seven champions have failed to escape the second round of the NBA playoffs the following season.
As the Thunder boast the deepest and most talented team in the league, Oklahoma City is in prime position to defend its title.
However, the rough and tumble Western Conference only got tougher this summer as some big moves went down around the league. let's rank all 15 teams in the West to see who can threaten Oklahoma City.
Western Conference Preseason Power Rankings
1) Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder have the deepest and most talented roster, as proven by their representation on the latest Top 100 Player list. As defending champions, they still sit atop the Western Conference Preseason Power Rankings despite not making splashy offseason moves this summer that their contending counterparts did. But Oklahoma City didn't need to.
They return 99% of their championship roster, which includes a core of budding young players still elevating their already high status in this league. The historically great defense from a year ago will find that same success this season and has proven to translate to the biggest stage in basketball.
The expected internal growth of Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace and other youngsters - mixed with the fact that there is almost no way the Thunder shoot as poor as they did last postseason - makes them the team to beat out West.
2) Denver Nuggets
Denver had a fantastic offseason. Nothing short of excellent. When you factor in the available paths for the Mile High Crew to improve its roster this offseason, they maximized each avenue.
It starts with swapping Michael Porter Jr. for Cameron Johnson. While most consider this a wash move this scribe is high on Johnson and his ability to impact the game on both ends at a higher level than Porter Jr. this season alongside superstar Nikola Jokic.
Outside of losing the Missouri Product - and replacing his admirably - the Nuggets kept its entire core together of Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun. While adding depth.
Denver brings back beloved role player Bruce Brown, who yes hasn't been the same since departing from the Nuggets, but the more comfortable players of his caliber are the better they play. It is clear not only is Brown comfortable in Denver but playing alongside Jokic maximizes his skillset.
Adding Tim Hardaway Jr. gives the Nuggets a sharpshooting option to help its offense including in the postseason after a good run with Detroit.
Then you get to Jonas Valanciunas who yes, has postseason limitations, but is the best regular-season back up big man to be behind this version of Jokic. Come playoff time, the Nuggets superstar will only be off the floor roughly five minutes a night anyways.
After missing an entire season, Da'Ron Holmes II returns to the hardwood this season still carrying plenty of optimism for his career. Not to mention if the likes of Julian Strawther or Peyton Watson take a step forward.
And oh yeah, not only did they get the coach right by hiring David Adelman, but took the Thunder to seven games last postseason with a beat up rotation that only included 5.5 playable options with Porter Jr., Gordon and Murray dealing with varying degrees of injuries/illness.
Their track record, offseason moves and rostering the best player in the world, net the Nuggets the second spot in the West.
3) Houston Rockets
The Rockets feel like big winners from this offseason, adding Kevin Durant while only giving up Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. Of course, Brooks is a loss on the defensive end and perhaps in that locker room but Houston had a defensive surplus with zero offense making this swap a must-make for Rafael Stone and company.
Houston also added Clint Capela to a now crowded front court and Dorian Finney-Smith to Ime Udoka's rotation. Alprene Sengun has seen his stock skyrocket at Eurobasket this summer and few young players in the league are held in higher regard than Amen Thompson.
While Capela and Finney-Smith are no longer in their primes, they still add value to this roster. Finney-Smith in particular now taking a step back in assignment difficulty defensive could make him shine again on that end of the floor and the amount of open corner triples he should net this season gives a shot of life into a once decrepit Rockets offense.
With Jabari Smith projected to take a step forward and Fred VanVleet still adding a much-needed veteran guard presence, this Rockets roster is really good.
The expectations that the Rockets will still have an elite defense and surely have one of the biggest offensive leaps in the NBA solidifies its top three spot in the West.
4) Los Angeles Lakers
Look, this argument can be as simple as the Purple and Gold have Luka Doncic and LeBron James with Austin Reaves being one of the best third options in the NBA. However, it is important to admit personal bias. We all have them, and shouldn't run from them.
Personally, this scribe loves the Lakers offseason. Call me crazy but I am buying into Deandre Ayton in Los Angeles. Yes, he has been ran out of town unfavorably at each spot. But at some point things have to click on a professional level for Ayton and oftentimes it takes the desperation of playing as a buyout player in this league for it to happen.
Ayton should be able to thrive offensively alongside Doncic who has the skillset to maximize the big man on the offensive end. Let's be frank: The former No. 1 overall pick is task with filling the Jaxson Hayes role from a year ago. He is better than Hayes.
Bringing in Jake LaRavia and Marcus Smart isn't making waves Nationally but it does offer Los Angeles more optionality than they had a year ago. Again, it all ties to the Purple and Gold's stars. This duo should be put in better spots to have almost spoon-fed success even in Smart's elder state. The concern? If Smart is tasked with taking top assignments on defense, stops will be hard to comeby at this stage of his career.
5) Minnesota Timberwolves
After two straight trips to the Western Conference Finals, and coming up short, Minnesota lost key role player Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The sharpshooter departs for Atlanta seeing the Timberwolves lean on youngsters - Terrance Shannon Jr. and Jaylen Clark - to step up.
Both of those rotational pieces found success to varying degrees a year ago but Alexander-Walker (Did you know he is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's cousin, by the way?) leaves behind a massive void.
Mike Conley has shown the signs of regression over the years, what if that trend continues? Julius Randle ran into a buzz saw in the postseason against Oklahoma City's defensive unit but that doesn't get easier this year and the likihood remains high the Timberwolves would have to make it past both Houston and Oklahoma City.
However, in a way, these are champaign problems. The core of Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo, Naz Reid, Jaden McDaniels and Randle remain strong and bolsters them up this list. But this scribe can go no higher than fourth in the West for Minnesote and settles them at No. 5 due to the personal bias of the Doncic-James duo in LaLa Land.
6) L.A. Clippers
One last time from the Hamilton soundtrack should be the anthem of this Clippers season. They have compiled a roster that relates closer to those sitting a retirement home than scrolling on Tiktok. This offseason, the Clippers swapped out Norman Powell - who put together a fringe all-star season a year ago - for John Collins. Brought in Chris Paul after playing in all 82 games for the Spurs last season for likely a farewell tour, and signed Bradley Beal after the shooting guard was bought out by the Suns.
Beal caught a lot of flack for his time in Phoenix, rightfully so, but his production on a $5.3 million deal is a lot more appetizing than the guady contract he was on in the Valley.
Collins really helps a fun front court with fellow new addition Brook Lopez join Ivica Zubac. L.A. still has quality role players like Derrick Jones Jr., Nic Batun, Kris Dunn, Bogdan Bogdanovic to flank stars Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.
Sure, the playoff track record is messy at best for Harden and there are concerns about Leonard's availability but this Clippers team should be a quality foe.
7) Golden State Warriors
Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler turned into a dynamic duo after Butler was acquired from Miami at the trade deadline, closing the season as strong as anyone. The Warriors faltered in the playoffs following an injury to Curry. This duo having a full season under their bet after that sample size gives them an edge over the rising teams out West.
However, Steve Kerrs club lacks depth. Jonathan Kuminga still floats in the RFA ether and the Warriors can deploy Draymond Green, Moses Moody, Buddy Hied, Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos and Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Navigating an 82 game slate in a competitive Western Conference will be tough. Their big three has to be available for the length of the season to stay above water teetering on a top six seed and another NBA Play-in tournament bid.
8) Dallas Mavericks
Dallas has to survive until at least the all star break in all likelihood until star guard Kyrie Irving can return to the fold. However, after winning the NBA Draft lottery to secure Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Mavericks defense should be elite.
Anthony Davis' health will always be a massive question mark which shifts them down this list on top of the Irving injury.
However, a supporting cast of Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, PJ Washington, Caleb Martin, Naji Marshall Max Cax Christie, Donte Exum and D'Angelo Russell is a pretty good one. Not to mention if two-way rookie Ryan Nembhard pops as he did at NBA Summer League or Brandon Williams continues to issue good spot minutes for Jason Kidd's crew.
The Mavericks have enough on the defensive side of the floor to squeeze out wins and once Irving returns Flagg should be acclimated to the NBA and forming a big three alongside Davis that makes Dallas have the edge over the rest of this list.
9) San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs are going to be one of the most fun teams to watch this season. Victor Wembanyama returning to the lineup after his season was cut short is a big deal made even bigger by the fact his injury coincided with the acquisition of all-star guard De'Aaron Fox. The Spurs had to issue a max contract to the former-King before more than a handful of games next to Wembanyama.
In the draft, San Antonio was the second big winner next to Dallas. Not only did they get the rights to No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper but nabbed Carter Bryant in the lottery as well. This young core pairs nicely with reigning rookie of the year Steph Castle as well as Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan.
They had veterans like Harrison Barnes, Kelly Olynyk and Luke Kornett with key reserves deep into the rotation like Lindy Waters III, Julian Champagine and Jordan McLaughlin.
This has the bones of a team that we could reflect at the end of the year and be most wrong on. If the youngsters hit early on with how serious this team should take the regular season, they can soar up the standings.
10) Portland Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers are a spunky pick to be over two more proven (regular season) teams that are lower on this lsit. However, their second half of the season is stuck in this scribes brain. Half the battle of the current NBA is not just availability but effort. Portland has the trust to go for wins every night they step on the floor and have its roster on the hardwood compared to a time like Memphis.
This offseason Portland added to its team as their rotation includes Jrue Holiday, rookie Hansen Yang on top of Jerami Grant, Deni Avdija, Robert Williams III, Matisse Thybulle, Doup Reath and Toumani Camara. Flanked by youngsters such as Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and Donovan Clingan. This has the makings of a quality play-in team that could shield more proven NBA talent out of the postseason.
11) Memphis Grizzlies
Over the course of the summer, Memphis made a few roster moves following an embarrassing playoff exit at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Desmond Bane now plays for Orlando. Though, the Grizzlies did add Ty Jerome to the mix.
Memphis' stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. have varying degrees of availability concerns. Zach Edey had an offseason surgrey and the range of his role is still under a microscope. However, the Grizzlies role players Jaylen Wells, Scotty Pippen Jr., rookie Cedric Coward, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Santi Aldama and Vince Williams Jr. is enough to keep them in postseason range.
12) Sacramento Kings
The Kings are uninspiring. Sure, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis might be good enough to elevate the regular season floor of this team but they are a toothless squad that has no real chance to compete in this conference past perhaps making the play-in tournament.
13) Phoenix Suns
At least Phoenix still has Devin Booker? Maybe a change of scenary can help lift Jalen Green's production? Dillon Brooks and an improved front court rotation keeps them somewhat afloat from the cellar of the Western Conference but there isn't a lot here.
14) New Orleans Pelicans
This Pelicans roster isn't second to worst in the conference bad. However, there is no way to trust them. At all. Even if they all stay healthy the most you can elevate them is maybe tenth? Hard pass for me.
15) Utah Jazz
The Jazz lack any star power, no true top prospect to fawn over with the flaws in Ace Bailey's game and should be happy to lose plenty of games this season.