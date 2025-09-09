Ranking OKC Thunder's 2025-26 Defensive Player of the Year Contenders
The 2024-25 Oklahoma City Thunder won 68 games and the NBA championship with the best regular-season and playoff defense.
Let's rank the Thunder's seven candidates for the most distinguished defensive award this season.
7. Isaiah Hartenstein
2024-25 metrics: +2.0 defensive estimated plus-minus (No. 13 in NBA), +2.03 defensive LEBRON (No. 12 in NBA), +2.9 defensive daily plus-minus (No. 5 in NBA), -1.74 defensive rating on-off
Hartenstein orchestrated a crucial regular season for Oklahoma City, which missed Chet Holmgren for 39 straight games and 50 total, recording the most impressive advanced numbers on the roster. However, his role will decrease this season with Holmgren back. Hartenstein also did not receive any All-Defensive votes for his most complete year through seven NBA seasons.
6. Cason Wallace
2024-25 metrics: +1.4 defensive estimated plus-minus (No. 43 in NBA), +1.31 defensive LEBRON (No. 42 in NBA), +1.0 defensive daily plus-minus (No. 86 in NBA), -1.60 defensive rating on-off
Wallace averaged a team-leading 1.8 steals during the regular season. He received three All-Defensive Second Team votes, ranking No. 22 among overall vote-getters. Ultimately, Wallace's reserve role will prevent him from serious Defensive Player of the Year contention.
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
2024-25 metrics: +1.6 defensive estimated plus-minus (No. 30 in NBA), +0.87 defensive LEBRON (No. 90 in NBA), +0.7 defensive daily plus-minus (No. 113 in NBA), +1.31 defensive rating on-off
Gilgeous-Alexander swept through major awards due to his offensive brilliance, but he has also shown tremendous defense for No. 1 option standards. He averaged 1.7 steals (No. 2 on Thunder) and 1.0 blocks (No. 3 on Thunder), being an effective defensive playmaker, perimeter shot contestor and low man with his 6-foot-11 wingspan.
The reigning MVP received one second-place vote for Defensive Player of the Year, good for three vote points (No. 11 in NBA). He earned 12 points in All-Defense voting (No. 15 in NBA) with one First Team vote and 10 Second Team votes. Gilgeous-Alexander's defensive role is not as involved as other Oklahoma City players, but he has established a respectable reputation for end-of-season voting.
4. Alex Caruso
2024-25 metrics: +3.9 defensive estimated plus-minus (No. 1 in NBA), +1.64 defensive LEBRON (No. 23 in NBA), +2.6 defensive daily plus-minus (No. 7 in NBA), +3.97 defensive rating on-off
Caruso was a one-man wrecking crew for the champion Thunder, showcasing unmatched turnover impact and playing even better throughout the playoffs. However, he did not acquire any award votes after missing 28 games.
While on the Chicago Bulls, Caruso made the 2022-23 All-Defensive First Team and 2023-24 All-Defensive Second Team. He is the NBA's best perimeter defender when healthy and should return to serious All-Defensive contention despite coming off the bench.
3. Jalen Williams
2024-25 metrics: +2.3 defensive estimated plus-minus (No. 11 in NBA), +0.91 defensive LEBRON (No. 87 in NBA), +0.4 defensive daily plus-minus (No. 155 in NBA), -4.40 defensive rating on-off
Last season, Williams' defensive responsibilities were akin to Gilgeous-Alexander's on steroids. The 6-6 forward filled in at center at points with legitimate rim protection, guarded post-ups effectively, contained perimeter creators and destroyed pass attempts because of his length and mobility.
Williams did not obtain any Defensive Player of the Year votes but secured 79 All-Defensive points (No. 8 in NBA) with six First Team votes and 73 Second Team votes. His first career All-Defensive selection, on the Second Team, was backed up by the Thunder's placement and his ability to guard all five positions better than everyone else.
2. Luguentz Dort
2024-25 metrics: +1.2 defensive estimated plus-minus (No. 58 in NBA), +0.78 defensive LEBRON (No. 102 in NBA), +1.4 defensive daily plus-minus (No. 54 in NBA), -3.19 defensive rating on-off
Dort has been Oklahoma City's defensive face since joining the team six years ago. He takes the most difficult opposing matchups nightly, making life difficult for perimeter players with constant pressure, physicality and agility, while running past and/or through every screen he sees. The Thunder did not give up many explosive performances across the regular season or playoffs.
Dort made the All-Defensive First Team with 180 total points (No. 3 in NBA), receiving 81 First Team votes and 18 Second Team votes. He finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting with 109 points, securing 11 first-place votes, 12 second-place votes and 18 third-place votes. Dort will be right back in the running this season.
1. Chet Holmgren
2024-25 metrics: +2.5 defensive estimated plus-minus (No. 7 in NBA), +1.65 defensive LEBRON (No. 22 in NBA), +1.7 defensive daily plus-minus (No. 32 in NBA), -0.82 defensive rating on-off
Holmgren did not acquire any All-Defensive votes from his 2023-24 rookie season despite propelling the Thunder to the league's No. 4 defense. He did not obtain any All-Defensive votes from his 2024-25 sophomore campaign by missing far too many games.
Still, the 7-foot-1 center-forward plays Oklahoma City's most important defensive role.
Twenty-one of the 26 (80.8%) Defensive Players of the Year since the turn of the century have been top-tier rim protectors, from Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning to Mobley. Holmgren blocks numerous shots, and he more importantly quells opponents' shooting near the basket.
The Thunder has achieved better defensive results with Holmgren than without him in both of his regular seasons and all six playoff series. A fully healthy campaign will push his award recognition from barren to plentiful.