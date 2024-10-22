Ranking the OKC Thunder’s Best Trade Assets
The Oklahoma City Thunder present one of the more unique squads in the history of the NBA from a team-building perspective.
A now-superstar acquired years in advance of that knowledge. Two soon-to-be All-Stars drafted just 10 spots apart on the same night. The rest of the team being patch-worked together by trades, draftings, signings and more.
The team — already projected to win the Western Conference by most — will have ways to upgrade, too, having a potential logjam of talent and a beaucoup of draft picks.
Here, we’ll do our best to rank its physical assets. That’s not to say these players should hit the trade block any time soon, we’re only assessing which might be the most valuable from an outside perspective.
1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Guard
The obvious crown jewel of the rebuild, Gilgeous-Alexander’s value is currently incomparable on the trade market.
A player of this caliber, at this unprecedented time in NBA contracts, has yet to request a trade. So there’s really no telling what a player like the MVP runner-up — with year’s left on his deal — would fetch.
In all likelihood, it doesn’t matter, as the Canadian sensation will command the largest contract in NBA history soon enough, cementing him in OKC for the long haul.
2. Chet Holmgren, Center
Holmgren and Williams, as 2022 draft mates, have long been compared. But Holmgren gets the edge here due to the uniqueness of his overall game.
Williams follows the long line of two-way wings to have begot buckets and stifled scoring. But Holmgren treads his own path as a 7-footer capable of extending out beyond the arc and defending the rim.
For that reason, he tops out at No. 2 on this list, as most teams would kill to add that skillset, whether they lack or have it.
3. Jalen Williams, Wing
Close behind is Williams, whose raucous game speaks for itself in the form of high-soaring dunks, seamless assists and under-the-radar defense.
Again, no team would turn down the pure malleability that a point-wing like Williams brings to the table. He’ll command a max soon enough, and will likely be a perennial All-Star, to boot.
4. Cason Wallace, Guard
Sneakily in the top four is the defense-driven Wallace, who surprisingly sits ahead of a host of talented players. At 20, his age plays a large factor in that.
Wallace is already one of the better perimeter defenders in the league, and he has an improvable game as a combo guard, set to run more point guard this season with his already-proven splash of shooting.
His counting stats don’t quite reflect the pure talent of Wallace. But team’s would unquestionably add a young, poised two-way guard to their ranks.
5. Alex Caruso, Guard
Caruso has long been a sought-after piece on the trade market, and he now sits on Oklahoma City’s side, much to the dismay of General Manager’s league-wide.
Despite him donning blue for the first time in his NBA career, Caruso remains a highly-coveted piece.
6. Isaiah Hartenstein, Center
The biggest free agent signing in the history of the franchise, Hartenstein offers a new genetic makeup for the already-solid Thunder. And he would for nearly any team, with a hulking 7-foot frame and high-IQ.
He could function as a team’s starting center, a backup enforcer as he did for the Knicks, or a hybrid of sorts as he will for OKC.
His contract is likely a bit steep to outsiders at $87 million over three years, but his on-court impact would be well worth it in the form of rebounding, interior scoring and defense and versatile screening.
7. Nikola Topic, Guard
Topic, selected at No. 12 overall in the recent 2024 NBA Draft, will be somewhat forgotten for a time due to his season-ending injury and the team’s success this season. But make no mistake: he has as high a ceiling as many players throughout the league.
At 6-foot-7, the jumbo guard was likely as high as No. 2 on several team’s board, prior to a pre-draft knee injury. And the Thunder grabbing him twelfth is highway robbery for a team as developmentally sound as OKC.
Several rebuilding teams would be chomping at the bit to add Topic fresh off a redshirt season in blue and orange.
8. Lu Dort, Wing
Dort ranks last on this list (thought still ahead of the rest of the roster), but that’s not to say certain teams wouldn’t value him highly, potentially even more than the above players.
Dort has shown massive improvement on his game in recent years, but now, what you see is likely what you get. And what you get is still-underrated on-ball defense, decent offense and physicality.
That’s a simple way of putting it, but Dort has improved on his game, started on a 57-win team and works hard on a nightly basis. Teams would assuredly value him, especially one’s wanting to win ball games this season.
Honorable Mentions: Ousmane Dieng, Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe
