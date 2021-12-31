Reverse Standings: Pistons, Magic and Rockets Vying for Top NBA Draft Odds

Three teams are currently grappling for the best draft odds at the bottom of the NBA standings.

A battle is raging in the NBA between three titans.

Just not on the side of the standings you might expect.

On the reverse of the race for a coveted NBA Finals ring is the race for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

The pick could yield any number of 2022 prospects, but will more than likely be used on the likes of Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Auburn’s Jabari Smith or Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren.

Here are the NBA’s reverse standings:Detroit currently owns the worst record in the league.

Detroit Pistons, 5-28 Rick Osentoski / USA TODAY Sports

Detroit currently owns the worst record in the league.

Headlined by Cade Cunningham and a slew of up-and-coming young players, the Pistons name will surely be in conversation for the top pick come June.

Cunningham has come on as a threat on both sides of the ball, but the Pistons simply don’t have enough firepower to keep up with their counterparts.

Orlando Magic, 7-28 [Mike Watters]

The Magic nabbed two electric rookies in the 2021 Draft, and will look to do the same in 2022.

Franz Wagner, selected with their second first round pick, has surged recently. Jalen Suggs has seen progression, but still hasn’t looked like the fifth overall selection.

The Magic have some key young pieces, but are struggling to stay aloft in a resurgent Eastern Conference.

Houston Rockets, 10-25 Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

The Rockets young core, headlined by Kevin Porter. Jr., Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun look to be legitimate, but the Rockets haven’t been able to find their groove.

Between finding a role both within the team as well as the NBA for the rookies, there are plenty of strides to be made roster-wide

Houston is in no rush to compete currently, and the Rockets are expected to field a top pick once again in 2022.

Oklahoma City Thunder, 12-22

New Orleans Pelicans, 13-22

Portland Trailblazers, 13-21

Indiana Pacers, 14-21

Sacramento Kings,15-21

San Antonio Spurs, 14-19

Atlanta Hawks, 15-19

Toronto Raptors, 14-17

Boston Celtics 16-19

Minnesota Timberwolves, 16-18

Dallas Mavericks, 16-18

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.