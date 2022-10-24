Robinson-Earl Exceeds Expectations in Oklahoma City's Loss to Minnesota

Oklahoma City had its worst performance of the young season Sunday, as the Thunder sputtered 116-106 to the Timberwolves in the home opener.. The final score looks respectable, but it took a huge late run from OKC to bring the game within ten points.

A barrage of fourth quarter triples, ultimately what helped Minnesota stay on top. Oklahoma City continued to fight back, but Minnesota’s 3-point shots to open up the final frame put the Thunder to bed.

To make matters worse for the Thunder, stat guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a late scratch for Sunday’s matchup. Josh Giddey seemed to go down with a sprained ankle in the second half, and lottery pick Jalen Williams is already on the shelf with an orbital fracture. It might seem like an intricate way of tanking from the outside looking in, but the truth of the matter is that Oklahoma City simply can’t stay healthy. It’s been an incredibly unlucky start to the season.

Despite the disappointing home opener, there were still a few positives for the Thunder to take away. Here are the top performers from Sunday night’s battle against the Wolves.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Robinson-Earl has been on an early season tear for Oklahoma City, and last night was no exception. The big man got the start against the Timberwolves dominant front court and held his own.

JRE played just 25 minutes, but was Oklahoma City’s most efficient scorer. The second-year forward finished the game with 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting, knocking down two triples. He was one of the Thunder’s lone offensive bright spots.

Lu Dort

Dort has struggled for the majority of opening week, and even struggled heavily at times on Sunday night, too. But he seemed to find a rhythm and consistency that could spark his next few contests.

The defensive stopper was Oklahoma City’s leading scorer with Gilgeous-Alexander sidelined. Dort scored 20 points in 29 minutes, shooting 6-of-15 from the floor and 6-of-6 from the free throw line. It’s very important for the Thunder to get him back on track.

Eugene Omoruyi

Once again, Oklahoma City’s two-way contract made things happen when he was in the game. Omoruyi is pushing for late rotation playing time with the way he’s been getting after it on the floor. Last night, he dropped 13 points and three rebounds on 5-of-7 shooting, while playing just 11 minutes. Omoruyi was clearly a fan favorite, firing up Paycom with every late bucket. He’s been a pleasant surprise to start the season.

Oklahoma City returns to action Tuesday versus the Clippers at 7 p.m.

