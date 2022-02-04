Rookie Tracker: Robinson-Earl Out, Mann Explodes Versus Mavs

Oklahoma City's four rookies have had an eventful week.

Oklahoma City’s newest crop of four had an eventful week: from a moderately serious injury to a near 3-point night.

It was announced by the team on Thursday that Jeremiah Robinson-Earl sustained a right foot third metatarsal fracture. He will be re-evaluated in approximately six weeks, per the Thunder.

Not only had Robinson-Earl been having a solid season relative to his rookie peers, but he had earned the starting center position.

Through 44 games this season (36 starts) the 21-year-old has averaged 7.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. A high IQ players that does the little things right, he’s already one of the most impactful rookies in the NBA.

On the flip side, eighteenth overall selection Tre Mann had night against the Mavericks, exploding for 29 points on 8-for-14 shooting.

Mann hit six threes, dished three rebound and grabbed one steal and block apiece en route to his best-ever night.

OKC’s top selection Josh Giddey was instrumental to the team’s two-game win-streak, posting 14 points in each game, along with stuffing the stat sheet in several other areas.

He grabbed seven rebounds and dished ten assists versus the Mavericks, making the pass to Kenrich Williams that would lead to overtime.

Against the trailblazers he brought down 12 rebounds and dished four assists.

Aaron Wiggins has been dealing with a lingering ankle injury, and will sit out Friday’s game against Portland.

Riding two straight wins, Oklahoma City takes on Portland agains the 9 p.m. on Friday night.

