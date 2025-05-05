Round Table: OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Round 2 Predictions
Round 2 begins on Monday night as the Oklahoma City Thunder play host to the Denver Nuggets. The OKC Thunder are the favorites to win the series, after a historic regular season game and a first round sweep of the Memphis Grizzlies. The Denver Nuggets are on the heels of an exhilarating win in Game 7 against the LA Clippers to punch their tickets to get to this spot.
Let's go through and give our predictions from the Thunder on SI team for who will have the edge this series and who is the X Factor. Stay tuned to the site for complete coverage of the second round.
Thunder on SI Round Table Predictions
Rylan Stiles, Lead Writer
Prediction: Thunder in 7
The Oklahoma City Thunder are the deeper and more talent-rich team. However, the Denver Nuggets have experience and a core that has been banded together to win a championship. They are no strangers to stages such as this one. in the Thunder's lone second round date to this point, things got tight for its rolodex of young players. They have to get over the hump and be able to make critical shots in big moments.
Oklahoma City should win this series, it would be a stark disappointment to fall short of the Western Conference Finals. Though, you can not discount the fact that Nikola Jokic, the best player in the world and Jamal Murray, who is a playoff killer, is on the otherside with competent pieces around them –– no matter how shallow the rotation is. It is the playoffs, expect big minutes from Denver's best players.
Murray and Jokic will be able to put this team on their backs to win a couple of games, especially when you bake into the cake a shot variants game that see the like of Russell Westbrook, Michael Porter Jr. and Christian Braun all splashing in triples at the same time.
Though, with Game 7 at home, the better team will win, with the Thunder punching its ticket to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2016.
X Factor: 3-Point Shooting
This series, for as much as we can dig into the juicy storylines and star power, the winner when the dust settles will likely be who shoots the ball better from 3. Something has to give, the Thunder are chalk full of youngsters who have not proven it at this level from beyond the arc but are capable of nailing triples and the Nuggets are littered with players you would dare to shoot but could burn you. Who gets the better end of the deal?
Ross Lovelace, Staff Writer
Prediction: Thunder in 5
Oklahoma City is a heavy favorite in its second round series against Denver, and for good reason. This Thunder team is a well-oiled machine, and it’s easy to see Denver’s holes. The playoffs are all about exploiting weaknesses, and the Thunder should be able to really expose the Nuggets in multiple areas. Anything can happen with an MVP candidate in Nikola Jokic, but the strength of the Thunder’s team should be overwhelming.
X Factor: Isaiah Joe
A handful of OKC’s role players have already had a “playoff moment.” Isaiah Joe was accurate in the first round, but he didn’t quite have an explosion. He is very capable of drilling triples in bunches and changing the game entirely. As Denver tries to take away Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the floor will open up for shooters like Joe. I expect a game or two with some 3-point flurries.
Ethan Baca, Staff Writer
Prediction: Thunder in 6
Oklahoma City won 18 more regular-season games and finished with a +8.9 higher net rating than Denver. Both squads have well-oiled offensive systems led by this season’s top two MVP candidates, but the Thunder has shown far more defensive consistency this season. It has also rested for a week and possesses home-court advantage.The Nuggets shoot very well from the field and grab many offensive rebounds, while the Thunder dominates the turnover battle on both ends of the floor. Oklahoma City should neutralize more of Denver’s strengths than vice versa.
X-Factor: Bench guards
In the first round, the Thunder recorded a 97.3 defensive rating in 53 minutes with Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace on the court. Meanwhile, the Nuggets registered a 126.2 offensive rating in 109 minutes with Jamal Murray – who leads Denver’s second-unit offense – and Russell Westbrook on the floor. Either guard duo must step up for their team to move on.
Ivan White, Staff Writer
Prediction: Thunder in 5
The Nuggets are coming off a grueling seven-game series and will have to face one of the toughest defenses in recent history. Add in Denver’s reliance on its top players, and the Thunder’s depth and youth could give Oklahoma City an easier-than-expected trip to the Western Conference Finals.
X Factor: Russell Westbrook
The Thunder’s former MVP has been massive for the Nuggets this season and is also responsible for almost all of their bench production. If the Thunder can shut him down, any minutes the Nuggets’ starters rest could be disastrous. Meanwhile, for Denver to win, it will need a big series with some big moments from Westbrook.
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets begin its best of seven second round series on Monday with Game 2 taking place on Wednesday in the Paycom Center.