Russell Westbrook Says OKC Thunder Crowd ‘Was Louder’ When He Was Here
There are a handful of extra intriguing storylines as Oklahoma City enters its second straight Western Conference Semifinals appearance. One of the most prevalent, though, is the playoff return of Russell Westbrook to the city he once called home.
Westbrook was the king of the castle for nearly a decade in Oklahoma City, and when he was traded, it meant a new era of Thunder basketball. Years later, Westbrook is playing a huge role on a contender, and Oklahoma City is back at the top. The two parties meeting in the second round of the playoffs feels like destiny.
In Game 1, Westbrook and the Nuggets completed a massive comeback to stun the Thunder late. It was Westbrook who walked away with the game-winning assist, too.
The former Thunder legend checked in behind a chorus of cheers and a standing ovation, but from that moment, it was business as usual from both sides. Westbrook acknowledged the fans, as he always does, and spoke about his connection to the city.
"Like I've always said, I'm grateful and truly, truly indebted to the fans here,” Westbrook said. “They gave me a chance. They believed in me when I was a little, young teenager. But the reason why they love me is my competitive nature, and my competitive spirit. And I'm gonna do that for my team. Love is always there."
Of course, Westbrook has been part of a few pretty rowdy playoff environments in Oklahoma City. Oftentimes, he was the one igniting the crowd. He had a few jokes postgame regarding Loud City, and his experience with the Thunder faithful
"It was loud tonight but it was louder when we was here," Westbrook said jokingly, drawing a laugh from the media. Oklahoma City's crowd will have a few more games to let him hear about that comment, for sure.
