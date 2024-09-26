Sam Presti Doesn't See Thunder's Absence from Christmas as an 'Issue'
Most No. 1 seeds in both the Western and Eastern Conference are typically rewarded with a Christmas Day game the following season, but the Oklahoma City Thunder didn't get so lucky.
The Thunder's 57-win campaign wasn't rewarded with one of the most marquee days of the regular season for its success, and that was a surprise for many. How could a top championship contender with the star talent of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren be left off?
To many, it was a snub and a discredit to how good Oklahoma City is, but for its general manager Sam Presti, there were no complaints.
“I don’t think it’s a personal issue," Presti said. "We’ve played on Christmas nine times and we’ve been here 16 years. I think we’re top five in Christmas games since we’ve been here. I don’t think any small markets have played more Christmas games.”
A commonly thrown reason for the Thunder's Christmas snub was its small market nature, but as Presti said, it received a plethora of appearances throughout the franchise's existence. With superstars the likes of Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant and Paul George, their names alone helped transform Oklahoma City into one of the most recognizable teams across the NBA.
The talent the Thunder has now is working its way in getting there, and with another season under its belt competing at the top of the West, it should only help its case moving forward. Right now it might feel like a slight, but it's just another challenge it'll have to overcome.
“I also kinda like it," Presti said. "I think they’re kind of looking at the age. I like that challenge. We have to earn it.”
Oklahoma City remains one of the youngest teams in the league even with the swap of Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso. Whether or not it's deserved, there's still likely doubt on the legitimacy of the Thunder from the NBA's schedule makers because of that fact. It has to "earn" the status of being in the upper echelon of the league, even if it feels like it's already there.
The final test for the Thunder is to string together success for multiple years in a row, and if it can accomplish that, expect to see it on the Christmas stage again soon enough.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.