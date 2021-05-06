Scared Money Don't Podcast: Episode 1

Listen to the first episode of InsideTheThunder.com's new podcast, Scared Money Don't Podcast, hosted by Derek Parker and Ryan Chapman.

In the inaugural episode, Parker and Chapman look back on the season so far and determine if Oklahoma City's rebuild has met their expectations.

Then, they looked at the development of Darius Bazley and Lu Dort for OKC this season and tried to determine what is for real, and how the duo will continue to fit into the Thunder's plans moving forward.

After that, 107.7 The Franchise's Jerry Ramsey joined the podcast to chime in on how he thinks the season has gone, as well as projecting his best fits for the Thunder in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Finally, Parker and Chapman closed the podcast with their rapid fire segment, Bolt Action, and a fun game of HardWould You Rather.