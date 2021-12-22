Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    Scottie Barnes, Josh Giddey Rise in NBA Rookie Ladder

    Following a stint of impressive play, Toronto forward Scottie Barnes and Thunder guard Josh Giddey are on the rise in the NBA’s most recent rookie ladder.

    Barnes has assumed the top spot from Cleveland’s Evan Mobley, who dropped to two.

    Both players have clearly separated themselves from the rest of the pack, but Barnes has been white-hot as of late.

    Since his last ladder ranking, Barnes has averaged 22.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

    The fourth overall pick has been nothing short of spectacular so far this season, and certainly has his claim for Rookie of the Year.

    Mobley hasn’t played since the last ladder was released, but is averaging an impressive 13.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists on the season.

    Sandwiched in-between tiers is Detroit’s Cade Cunningham, who is beginning to find a steady pace around 15 points per contest. He’s also nabbing 6.1 rebounds and dishing out 5.0 assists per game.

    Oklahoma City’s Giddey is again beginning to find a rhythm, averaging 14.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 9.3 assists since his last ranking.

    He’s jumped one spot to No. 4, despite some inefficient shooting stretches this season.

    Following Giddey is Orlando’s grand Wagner, Indiana’s Chris Duarte, Houston’s Alperen Sengun and New Orleans’ Herb Jones.

    Davion Mitchell and Bones Hyland round out the list, leaving Oklahoma City’s Tre Mann and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl off.

    In the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak, the league has yet to announce plans of postponement, but could be working towards it.

