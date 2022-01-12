Gilgeous-Alexander's 32 Points Not Enough For Thunder in Washington

The Thunder fell short of the Wizards on a night where points were easy to come by.

Spencer Dinwiddie hadn’t made a 3-point shot all game, but with 30.8 seconds remaining and his Wizards tied with Oklahoma City at 118, he broke the drought.

The shot was the last field goal either team would make, giving Washington a 122-118 win over the Thunder. The game was the first of three-straight Eastern Conference contests for OKC.

The Thunder offense was clicking in the first half with back-to-back 30-plus point quarters to start the night against the Wizards. However, the Washington offense was equally as explosive to hang with OKC.

In the first quarter, the Thunder outscored Washington 31-30 in a shooting explosion for both teams. The second quarter was much of the same, an oddity for the Thunder putting together a string of efficient scoring quarters. Oklahoma City outscored the Wizards 30-28 in the second quarter to lead 61-58 at the break.

The Thunder shot 48.1% from the field while the Wizards put an impressive 54.8% mark on the scoreboard in the first half.

After a meek eight point performance in his last game Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stepped up and scored 18 first half points to lead all scorers. Kyle Kuzma kept the Wizards in contention with Gilgeous-Alexander’s performance scoring 16 points in the first half shooting 7-of-7 from the field.

The third quarter was much like the previous two quarters, but the Wizards took control of the lead after out-scoring the Thunder 36-32. Gilgeous-Alexander and Kuzma continued to carry the charge for their respective teams with Lu Dort and Dinwiddie working their supporting roles.

The fourth quarter saw the Thunder take multiple leads during a back-and-forth shooting affair. As offense slowed, minimally, in the fourth the Wizards were able to stay ahead of the Thunder. With 30.8 seconds remaining Dinwiddie knocked down the eighth three of the second half for the Wizards to solidify the Wizards win.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished the night with 32 points on 13-of-22 shooting while knocking down one of his two 3-point shots. The 32-point night comes after two games where he totaled just 20 points.

