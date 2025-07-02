Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Supermax Contract Extension Details, Player Option
The NBA slows down for no one, not even the NBA champions.
Just nine days after hoisting their first Larry O'Brien trophy in team history, the Oklahoma City Thunder had to get to work in the NBA offseason.
The NBA Draft took place two days after the Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Oklahoma City made a trade six days later. A week later, they re-signed Jaylin Williams and Ajay Mitchell. Today, on the ninth day, the Thunder inked superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to a supermax contract.
This was the only drama-soaked piece of OKC's offseason. Gilgeous-Alexander was always going to be extension eligible, but had the chance to wait until next summer to sign his supermax and earn a little bit of extra cash.
Instead, the Thunder superstar decides to sign the contract now and get it out of the way. This extension will kick in at the start of the 2027-28 campaign and keeps the league's MVP in Bricktown through 2030-31, potentially.
As the day has unfolded, the details on the largest annual value contract in NBA, and of course, Oklahoma City Thunder history, have trickled out.
The sticker shock of the Supermax contract is a four-year $285 million deal. This comes in less than the projected number due to the salary cap only rising by 7% in the 2026-27 season as opposed to the full 10% which was expected when making those projections.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Contract Breakdown:
- 2025-26: $38.3 Million
- 2026-27: $40.8 Million
- 2027-28: $63.7 Million, Supermax extension kicks in
- 2028-2029: $68.8 Million
- 2029-30: $73.8 Million
- 2030-31: $78.9 Million, Player Opt per Shams Charania
These numbers are estimates via the salary cap experts at Spotrac for Gilgeous-Alexander.