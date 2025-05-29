Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Credits Sam Presti for OKC Thunder Success
The rebuild was short, but the road was long for the Oklahoma City Thunder. It feels like Thunder fans were spoiled, only rebuilding for two years, but the journey of the entire organization has been defined by being so, so close — and often ending in heartbreak. As the franchise advanced to its second ever NBA Finals appearance, they’ve never been closer.
Oklahoma City’s first group of contenders, directly after the move, was so close for so many years. Led by homegrown, drafted players, Sam Presti was the mastermind of what had the makings to be a dynasty. After 10 years of extreme relevancy and contention, the Thunder had to tear it down to the studs to start over. Many lost faith, as lightning simply doesn’t strike twice. Perhaps it does when Presti is in charge, though.
His rebuild from 2020 on was done with complete intentionality and patience, and his main focus was with his eyes towards the future. He was ahead of the curve with the new CBA, collecting draft pick after draft pick, and obviously brought in the eventual MVP to build around. In addition, he helped establish a culture with a unique group of young guys that would withstand any outsider joining the team, too.
"Sam didn't lay out no vision for me, he just traded for me, we had a few conversations, and I realized he knows what he's doing very quickly," Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said. "And then I just trusted him and controlled what I could control, and as you guys can see, he has done a great job at doing his job."
His patience was, perhaps, the most important ingredient to it all. At times, with the overwhelming amount of draft capital the Thunder had, fans and media clamored for a godfather offer that would land Oklahoma City a superstar. When the Thunder snuck into the play-in, and even a season ago, many thought the timing was right to land a huge name. But Presti’s plan — and timing — was perfect.
Waiting to strike on the perfect fitting players, and not the biggest names, proved powerful. Oklahoma City is just four games away from its first ever title, and his acquisitions, Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein, are playing a key role.
"He has changed things around here very quickly," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "It speaks to the tone that he set across the organization. He controls what he can control, and we do that all the way down the ladder. I think that's why we've been able to have success."
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.