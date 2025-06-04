Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Dishes on Staying Locked in Mentally for OKC Thunder
Obviously, Oklahoma City’s superstar has taken over the basketball world. After two straight All-NBA First Team selections, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s encore was one for the books. On his way to a third All-NBA First Team selection, he collected his first MVP Award and has a small market team like the Thunder four games away from hanging its first banner.
On the court, Gilgeous-Alexander has been everything the organization could ask for and more. He has turned in one of the most impressive seasons from a guard in NBA history. On the year, SGA averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.0 rebounds on 51.9% from the floor. His playoff stats haven’t dropped off either, as he has been the star of the NBA’s postseason.
His impact has been just as big off the court, too, developing into a true leader for this young Thunder team.
As the NBA Finals approaches, the media spectacle has been on full display. As Jalen Williams was in 2023, Jared McCain is an NBA correspondent for the NBA Finals. The NBA has chosen certain young players to take in the action and ask questions as part of the media. When McCain had the mic, he asked Gilgeous-Alexander about his mindset off the court, and how he’s able to stay in good spirits mentally.
“Honestly, I completely plug out,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I turn my TV off so there’s no basketball highlights going. I don’t watch basketball. I spend time with family, my friends, and I try to completely remove myself from basketball because it just consumes so much of my life and my day.
“And then, like, when it’s time to plug back into it, I’m eager to get back into it. I missed it. I just try to find a balance of plugging in and out of it."
Whatever Gilgeous-Alexander is doing on and off the court is clearly working, as his excellence has led the Thunder to its best season in franchise history. He now has a chance to accomplish a feat that has never been done by any of the legends that came through Oklahoma City: Winning a championship.
