Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Earns Western Conference Player of the Week Award

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took home the second Western Conference Player of the Week Award.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is off to a blistering start to the 2022-23 season, has earned the second Western Conference Player of the Week Award due to his past three performances.

Gilgeous-Alexander, now in his fifth season in the NBA, averaged 31.7 points, 7.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game through three contests over the past week.

Oklahoma City finished 3-0 in those games.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who is likely to contend for the league’s Most Improved Player Award should he continue his hot start, is averaging 31.0 points, 7.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game through the team’s first six games.

Even more than the statistical value, the former lottery selection has been instrumental in all three of OKC’s wins, two of which came against his former team the Los Angeles Clippers.

The first player to earn the award this season was Portland’s Damian Lillard.

Oklahoma City next takes on the Orlando Magic in a battle between the top two selectors in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Top pick Paolo Banchero has gotten off to a hot start in his NBA career, fitting right in with the league’s best players.

No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren will be sidelined the rest of the year with a Lisfranc injury, but the Thunder should have plenty of firepower for Tuesday’s contest regardless.

