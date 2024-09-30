Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Focused on Keeping Thunder Chemistry High
As the Oklahoma City Thunder shook up their roster this summer to make sweeping improvements with the massive signing of Isaiah Hartenstein to the largest free agent pact in club history to the swap of Josh Giddey for defensive ace Alex Caruso.
These moves by Sam Presti to bolster an already 57 win squad in the Western Conference has catapulted the Thunder into contender status. The expectations are large with Oklahoma City tabbed as the favorites to win the West and compete for a Larry O'Brien trophy come June.
Though, still a lot remains in the air in Bricktown. For starters, they do not have their first five mapped out yet. With the roster turnover, the Oklahoma City Thunder do not want to lose their chemistry from a year ago which they rode to their first playoff series win since 2016.
The team's superstar took to the podium at media day to discuss the goals of keeping that bond strong heading into the second run with this team and integrating new faces.
"Personal goals... I have a certain amount of reps I want to get, like, each day before practice, after practice. Especially this time, this is like we're bonding, making sure we're doing things together. Especially with our new additions, want to make sure we maintain and keep our camaraderie. Little things like that are on my mind right now," Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said at media day on Monday.
The Oklahoma City Thunder will tip off training camp on Tuesday with their preseason slate beginning on Oct. 7 against the San Antonio Spurs.
