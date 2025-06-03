Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Has the Chance to Make NBA History With OKC Thunder Win
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has turned himself into a household name in the NBA over the last three years. In turn, Oklahoma City has risen to the top of the league and emerged as the team to beat. On Thursday, this Thunder team, led by Gilgeous-Alexander, will have its first crack at an NBA Finals game.
All in all, his entire season was historic. The scoring marks, the efficiency, and the defense has put him in extremely rare conversations. His stat lines resemble some of Michael Jordan's seasons, and his Thunder team is dominant like Jordan's Bulls. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game. His efficiency was off the charts, too, at 51.9% from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range.
It shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, but his 32.7 points per game mark led the NBA in scoring. That statistic gives Gilgeous-Alexander a chance at an interesting piece of history. Per NBA Communications, if Oklahoma City wins the NBA championship, Gilgeous-Alexander will become the first player to win an NBA scoring title and a championship in the same season since the Lakers’ Shaquille O’Neal in 1999-00.
The rare air that Gilgeous-Alexander would be reaching should the Thunder win the NBA Finals is a testament to his impact. There's nothing fake about his points per game, there's no inflation. Typically with scoring leaders, it can be hard to see it translate to top tier team success. For SGA and the Thunder, though, that is exactly what has happened.
This will undoubtedly be the biggest stage in Gilgeous-Alexander's career. He has a chance to win the Finals MVP after winning the Western Conference Finals MVP and the regular season MVP, too. As he has always said, he cares way more about the winning than the personal accolades and records. But in this case, he can have both.
