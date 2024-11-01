Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort Hand out Apparel to OKC High School Student-Athletes
The Oklahoma City Thunder partnered with Oklahoma Cleats for Kids this past Wednesday, sending out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort to give out shoes and clothes for high school student-athletes from Putnam Heights Academy.
A part of Thunder Cares, the organization continues to extend its communal offerings and investments into Oklahoma schools and children. Putnam Heights Academy, an high school in the Oklahoma City Public Schools district, is an alternative school which helps students realize their value and assists in leading them to their purpose.
"Just knowing that a lot of us were in the same position as those kids, growing up, aspring to do things, obviously not having the best of resources, but still having a part of belief and dreaming." Gilgeous-Alexander said. "It's cool to show the kids that you can still achieve things that you want to achieve, no matter what your surroundings look like."
Gilgeous-Alexander would go on to talk about the necessity of resources in sports, and how having those resources is half of the battle. For those student-athletes less fortunate, having access to support such as Thunder Cares goes a long way in providing support for the Oklahoma City community.
Now four games into the Thunder's hot start to the season, both Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort are performing very well in Oklahoma City's contests thus far. 26 points, six assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game for Gilgeous-Alexander illuminates the stamp he continues to have on the game as one of the league's premier players. Dort is averaging 12 points in his four starts and has shot the ball exceptionally well both from outside and overall, each percentages hovering around 57%.
The Thunder next go on to play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night at 9 p.m.
