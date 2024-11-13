Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes NBA History in Clippers Win
Monday was a special day in Thunder history. Less than 24 hours after the Oklahoma City Thunder lost their rising star Chet Holmgren for a large chunk of the season to a hip injury, the team responded in a bit way.
Down their entire center rotation of Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams Oklahoma City could have easily folded. Not many teams can make it through that level of adversity - especiall on the second night of a back to back - but not many teams have a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
In this game against his former team, Gilgeous-Alexander posted a career-high 45 points, nine assists, three rebounds, five steals and two blocks while shooting 61 percent from the floor, 4-for-8 from beyond the arc and 15-for-16 at the charity stripe.
This was not only the Thunder's superstar career high but a mark on NBA history as the team's public relations group did some digging after the game.
"Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 45 points in tonight’s 134-128 win over the Clippers and became the first player in NBA history to register 45+ points, 9+ assists, 5+ steals and 2+ blocks in a single game," Thunder PR announced following Monday's affair.
For the OKC Thunder to survive these rath of injuries, it will take these type of nights from their superstar routinely.
