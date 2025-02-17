Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Notices, Appreciates All-Star Status
The Thunder’s superstar is making just his third All-Star appearance, but with his rapid rise to stardom, he feels like a veteran at this point. He missed the cut narrowly in 2021-22, and has responded with three straight All-Star worthy seasons.
The All-Star nods are impressive, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is also working on his third straight All-NBA First Team selection. And if that wasn’t enough, he might just go ahead and win MVP, too.
Because his rise to stardom was out of the blue and in the blink of an eye, it’s hard to comprehend just how much SGA’s career has changed in the course of three seasons. The discourse, opinions, narratives, and everything in between have grown and taken on their own stories as Gilgeous-Alexander has risen to the top.
At All-Star weekend, Gilgeous-Alexander was asked if he could feel his star growing — another way to ask about his rapidly rising popularity. Obviously, SGA could feel it.
“Yeah, absolutely,” Gilgeous-Alexander answered. “But I would be naïve if I didn't. It's something that I try to be aware of and I try to make sure I don't let it affect the person I am and the player I am and the teammate I am.
“I think doing so has helped me succeed on the court and us succeed as a team, as well. Yeah, I definitely notice it, embrace it, and try to make sure it doesn't get in the way of things.”
Of course Gilgeous-Alexander notices, he has turned into one of the NBA’s very best players. He’s well on his way to an MVP award and has Oklahoma City positioned at No. 1 in a brutal Western Conference.
The first All-Star nod was a cool moment, but his rise to the top in such a short period of time has been eye-opening. He is a bonafide superstar in the NBA and has positioned himself to be a pillar of the league for years to come.
