Shai Gilgeous-Alexander On Track to Play in Thunder Season Opener

After an off-season of bad injury luck, Oklahoma City finally caught a break. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain at the beginning of training camp, and it seemed like the Thunder could be headed towards another setback. No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren has already been ruled out for the season after a summer injury.

Fast forward a few weeks later, and Gilgeous-Alexander seems to be a full-go for Oklahoma City’s regular season opener. It’s unclear if SGA will be on a minute restriction early on, but the fact that he’s in line to start Wednesday’s contest is a great sign for Thunder fans.

After missing significant time over the last two seasons, Gilgeous-Alexander’s start to the 2022-23 campaign is crucial for his All Star hopes and the Thunder’s win total. If the Thunder point guard can take that next step this season, Oklahoma City will be in a prime position to be an up-and-coming team in the NBA. Starting the year on the right foot, and healthy, is huge.

Another massive benefit of having Gilgeous-Alexander back in the lineup is team chemistry. Over the course of the preseason, Oklahoma City has displayed impressive ball movement and passing around the perimeter. Now, instead of having to jump in during the middle of the season, Gilgeous-Alexander will start the regular season with his teammates and work on immediate chemistry.

Oklahoma City was one of the league’s worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA a season ago, but the Thunder improved from distance. Returning a good chunk of the team from injury will be helpful, and lottery pick Jalen Williams will surely space the floor. As a team, the Thunder seems to have improved across the board shooting-wise, which will really open up the floor for Gilgeous-Alexander.

Now that he’s healthy, it’ll be interesting to watch Gilgeous-Alexander lead this young Thunder team. Starting strong would go a long way in his All Star bid. The team’s ceiling is, in large part, based off his ceiling.

