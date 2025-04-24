Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Game 1 & 2 Performances Aren't a Cause for Concern
The first-round series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies has been anything but tense.
Combining Oklahoma City's Game 1 and 2 wins, it has beaten Memphis by a whopping 70 points. Tuesday night was much closer than the previous 51-point routing, but the 118-99 victory was just as convincing.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for the Thunder with 27 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals — though it wasn't done efficiently. The guard shot 10-of-29 from the field and 3-of-10 from behind the arc, while only getting to the free-throw line twice.
This isn't an ideal shooting performance deeper into the playoffs, but it can suffice now. Oklahoma City seems to have a clear pathway to a short series with the Grizzlies, and the rest of Gilgeous-Alexander's supporting cast has done more than enough to prop the Thunder up.
If Gilgeous-Alexander can coast through the rest of this series, it'll save the time to turn up his play until the competition gets tougher. Preventing fatigue is a key factor in making an NBA Finals run, and it could make it an advantage if the Denver Nuggets and L.A. Clippers extend the series to six or seven games.
Gilgeous-Alexander only appeared in 23 minutes of action and scored 15 points in Game 1, but that's all that was needed. Oklahoma City led 68-36 at halftime, which meant that the starters could largely sit for the rest of the game. Why utilize them in a game where it isn't needed?
It's unlikely that Gilgeous-Alexander will have a standout scoring performance before the first round ends, as long as it continues in the direction it is now. It's a good opportunity for the likes of Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren to get reps as the leading men of the offense, that way, they are well-prepared against future opponents.
One thing Gilgeous-Alexander should strive for is to up his efficiency going forward. While his point total shouldn't need to be much higher, 10-of-29 won't cut it on most nights. But after seeing his production throughout the entire season, there doesn't seem to be any doubt that he'll figure it out.