Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Proved MVP Impact in OKC Thunder's Game 2 Blowout
Following a Game 1 collapse to the Denver Nuggets, questions swirled around the Oklahoma City Thunder, and more specifically its ball-centric superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Were the Thunder worthy of their “contender” moniker? Would they be able to rebound versus Denver? Is SGA worthy of his likely impending Most Valuable Player Award?
After leading nearly all game, Oklahoma City saw a tactical meltdown in the final minutes, which eventually led to an Aaron Gordon go-ahead 3-pointer than helped the Nuggets steal the opening game of the series. The issue was compounded by the sheer dominance of Nikola Jokic, who posted 42 points, 22 rebounds and six assists in MVP-fashion.
In Game 2, both the Thunder and Gilgeous-Alexander answered the previous questions concretely: Yes, yes and yes.
In a 43-point beatdown, Gilgeous-Alexander saw not only one of his best games of the postseason, or even year. He saw one of the best games of his life. The Thunder scored an all-time record 87 points in the first half of play alone, racing to an eventual blowout that would see several players sit before the fourth quarter.
OKC's suave superstar poured on 34 points on an unimaginable 11-for-13 shooting, only missing one two and three apiece. He finished a perfect 11-for-11 from the line, adding eight assists to just two turnovers in what head coach Mark Daigneault would describe as “a nice floor game.”
Just as Jokic’s Game 1 wouldn’t end any MVP debate, neither would Gilgeous-Alexander’s Game 2. But it at least proved to many they’re in a similar stratosphere in terms of dominance this season.
Per most major sports books, the Thunder star is the favorite to bring home his first MVP Award, keeping Jokic from his fourth total. It's been a two-man race for months now, with Oklahoma City's centrifugal force taking a late edge due to dominant scoring performances. Still, Jokic is to be feared both singularly and within Denver's core.
Regardless, neither player is likely worried about optics or hardware, given the series is tied up at 1-1 and now headed to Denver. The teams will play Game 3 at 9 p.m. CT on Friday, May 9.