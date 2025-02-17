Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reacts to Mark Daigneault All-Star Debut
The Oklahoma City Thunder were well represented at the 2025 NBA All-Star festivities including in Sunday's flawed event.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Mark Daigneault and Dave Bliss each took center stage at NBA All-Star Sunday night. The Thunder superstar was coached in the All-Star game by his Thunder head coach and the duo went up against Williams and Bliss in the first semi-final game which the former won.
Oklahoma City was in the spotlight and following the games on Sunday, Gilgeous-Alexander discussed what it means to have his Thunder bench boss with him at All-Star weekend for the first time.
"He for sure is not," Gilgeous-Alexander smirked when asked how Daigneault was handling this weekend that he is not into "It's good for coach, to get out there, I guess. As long as he doesn't change, and I know he won't. I am happy for him. All his success, he deserves it."
The Oklahoma City Thunder bench boss earned the honor as the team continues to runaway with the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference via a 44-10 mark at the break. While Daigneault is not one for the hoopla and spectacle that is All-Star weekend, it is still a special honor.
Up next, the OKC Thunder will resume its regular season on Friday as the team travels to Utah to take on the Jazz.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.