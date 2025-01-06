Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reflects on OKC Thunder Journey
What a journey it has been for the Oklahoma City Thunder, since hitting the reset button. The Thunder elected to trade Paul George and Russell Westbrook in 2019 before making a surprise playoff run in the 2019-20 season.
Though that run came to an end with an everything must-go sale, Billy Donovan bolted to Chicago, Chris Paul was shipped to the Suns to make his lone Finals appearance of his career and anything not nailed down was on the next thing smoking.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort were the two survivors of that move, withstanding 20-something win seasons before appearing on the other side - becoming the youngest no. 1 seed of all time a year ago and now being viewed as legitimate title contenders this season.
"It's cool. I try not to think about where we were or where we're going, and just stay in the moment," Gilgeous-Alexander Said. "The whole organization has plugged away at trying to get better, and we've done so. That's the recipe for growth in life, and not just basketball."
The Thunder superstar has always spoke glowingly about the franchise, but it is ultra rare to see a plan so clearly detailed by Sam Presti truly come to florishion - in short order, without skipping a step and arguably better than expected. So often in the NBA one little detail unravels an otherwise fool proof plan.
Oklahoma City has stayed true to its identity and looks to be on the verge of a potential dynasty with each passing legitimizing win - like Sunday's comeback over the Boston Celtics.
