Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP Odds Jump After Recent Stretch
On the same day that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander secured Western Conference Player of the Week, his MVP odds saw a spike, too. Thanks to his recent stretch of eye-popping play, the Thunder’s superstar guard is now a narrow favorite to win the NBA’s MVP award.
Per FanDuel, Gilgeous-Alexander is the odds on favorite to win the esteemed award at +125. Trailing closely behind SGA is Nikola Jokic at +135. Other markets seem to be seeing the same things.
Jokic has been the heavy favorite all season long, and there’s hardly any separation between the two. The offensive efficiency from both players has been otherworldly to this point, but Gilgeous-Alexander is patrolling arguably the best team in the NBA. And it’s not because he’s on a super team either, he’s the main catalyst that makes them the NBA’s best. Denver is just 17-13 overall, sitting at No. 7 in the conference.
Behind the front runners, Giannis Antetokounmpo has the third best odds at +550, followed by Jayson Tatum at +1500. At this point, those four players seem to be the clear four players that have a shot at this season’s MVP award.
Gilgeous-Alexander is certainly having an MVP-worthy season, and his odds are not just a reflection of the Thunder’s success. He’s proving every night that he’s one of the best basketball players in the world. SGA is averaging 31.0 points, 6.2 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. His two-way impact has been unmatched throughout the league, as he has established himself as an elite defender.
The numbers speak for themselves, but the efficiency behind what Gilgeous-Alexander is doing is striking. He’s shooting 52.3% from the floor and 88.2% from the free throw line. His 3-point percentage is the only lower number at 34.4%, but he has nearly doubled his volume from a season ago.
His health and availability has played a huge part in his success and MVP campaign, too. He hasn’t missed a game this season, shoulders the entire load for the Thunder offensively, and has his team on pace to win 65+ games.
He’s making a real case for the best season in franchise history, and it might just bring the Thunder its third MVP award. The odds are trending in his favor, and he still has time to continue making a heavy impact.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.