Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Should be More Selective About His 3-Point Attempts
Oklahoma City’s superstar has increased his volume on outside shots, but it might be too much.
Last season, the Thunder led the league in 3-point percentage on their way to winning 57 games and securing the No. 1 seed. Despite their impressive mark from outside, the Thunder were in the bottom half of the league in 3-point attempts per game and 3-point attempt rate.
Considering the Thunder’s season came to an end in part because of the Mavericks’ hot outside shooting with high volume, it made sense for the Thunder to focus on putting up more 3-pointers. Through four games, the Thunder are 11th in 3-point attempts per game but still in the bottom half of the league in attempt rate.
While the team hasn’t made any significant changes to its shot selection as a whole, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has made it a point of emphasis to shoot more threes. In his first four games, Gilgeous-Alexander is 9-of-33 from beyond the arc.
Last season, Gilgeous-Alexander attempted 29 3-pointers across his four highest-volume games throughout the season. He also attempted eight outside shots only once last season compared to three times in four games this season.
Gilgeous-Alexander’s increase in 3-point volume is a way to prepare for the playoffs. When the offense slows down and gets a bit more stagnant, being a consistent threat from outside will be a weapon for the Thunder.
However, many of Gilgeous-Alexander’s shots this season have seemed forced and not within the flow of his game or the offense. It will be important for him to keep shooting despite his current 27.3% mark from deep, but his shot selection needs to improve.
Considering his increase in 3-point attempts is an effort to get ready for the playoffs, he should be taking the types of shots that will be effective in the playoffs. Rather than predetermining that he is taking a shot from beyond the arc, those shots should come to him naturally.
As one of the best mid-range shooters in the league, Gilgeous-Alexander’s outside shot should be an extension of that ability, not something to replace it.
