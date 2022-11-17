Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Heroics Continue in Win Over Wizards

Oklahoma City enjoyed another highlight worthy win thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s heroics. The Thunder star drilled a game-winning step-back 3-pointer with just over a second left, leading Oklahoma City to a narrow 121-120 win over the Wizards in D.C.

Washington led by 17 points in the first half thanks to hot long range shooting to start the game, and the Thunder had to claw back from the opening quarter. Eventually, the Wizards cooled down from distance and the Thunder took advantage, drilling 16 3-pointers of their own on 51.6% shooting.

For the Wizards, the stars led the way. Kristaps Porzingis was a thorn in Oklahoma City’s side pouring in 27 points and nine rebounds, while Bradley Beal was able to heat up late and add 25 points. It seemed like the star power would simply be too much for the young Thunder team to handle until Gilgeous-Alexander took over late.

Here’s who led the Thunder to victory Wednesday night:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

I’ve mentioned his name multiple times already, obviously he’s a top performer from the win in D.C. SGA dropped 42 points on 14-of-21 shooting and 2-of-3 from long range, while drilling the game-winner.

In addition to the points, Gilgeous-Alexander added seven assists and six rebounds. When Oklahoma City needed it most, both late in the third quarter and the fourth quarter, he delivered. It’s too the point where the All Star game is a gimme for Gilgeous-Alexander, he’s about to see his name in the MVP conversation.

Lu Dort

Dort hit timely buckets down the stretch and played well next to Gilgeous-Alexander on Wednesday. It was a natural fit between the pair.

He added an efficient 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting and 3-of-6 from 3-point range while guarding Beal for the majority of the night. Dort didn’t try to do too much and let the game come to him, taking open shots and filling his role.

Lindy Waters

On this Thunder team, anyone’s name could be called on any given night. It’s clear Oklahoma City has two elite shooters in Isaiah Joe and Lindy Waters, and it was Waters who got the nod Wednesday.

In 26 minutes, he added nine points on 3-of-7 from the floor, all 3-point attempts. Waters added four rebounds, two assists and two steals without recording a turnover. On the evening, he was a plus-32 on the court. It was a positive game for the sharp-shooter.

