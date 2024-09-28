Should OKC Thunder Have Pursued Karl-Anthony Towns?
With less than a month until the NBA regular season begins, trades were expected to be over. Teams have made the final steps to prepare and have a complete roster, and any significant changes to it would be abrupt.
In the NBA, you have to expect the unexpected.
On Friday night, Shams Charania broke the news that the Minnesota Timberwolves traded their longtime franchise big man to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round pick, one of the most high-profile moves of the offseason.
After playing a pivotal role in helping the Timberwolves get back to playoff relevancy alongside Anthony Edwards, it was surprising to see Towns be dealt seemingly out of nowhere. The power forward averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and three assists on 50% shooting from the field and nearly 42% from behind the arc.
Minnesota did receive a solid return for Towns, but for a team with the assets the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder, it certainly could've put together a stronger package.
Of course, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams would've been off the table, but several other players on the Thunder roster likely would've been intriguing for the Timberwolves to add — on top of its stockpile of first-round picks.
Whether it be a combination of Luguentz Dort, Cason Wallace or Isaiah Joe, Oklahoma City has depth of both young and talented players throughout its lineup. Each player could fit right into Minnesota's system, and help save money financially so it can ink Anthony Edwards to a long-term extension once the time comes.
At the same time, Towns might not have made logical sense with the Thunder. It's already committed a significant amount of money to Gilgeous-Alexander, with big extensions waiting in the background for Holmgren and Williams. To add his $50+ million annual salary on top of that would risk the possibility of keeping the core together.
There's no doubt Towns' unique skillset as a big man would fit well in Oklahoma City. The frontcourt pairing of he and Holmgren would cause nightmares for opposing defenses, boosting an already elite 3-point shooting team. Still, the trade was unrealistic for the direction the franchise is heading.
The Thunder has the option to make a big splash with all of its assets, but the timeline didn't make sense for snagging Towns. It'll likely happen down the road, just not right now.
