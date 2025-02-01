Should OKC Thunder Make a Move for Backup Guard?
With trade rumors buzzing around NBA front offices and the media, the Oklahoma City Thunder continue to be mentioned in those conversations. A list of stars and quality players have recently found their names associated with the Western Conference leaders, which won't stop until the trade deadline has passed.
Another potential option the Thunder could look toward as the deadline approaches is Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon. Playing in his ninth NBA season and for his fifth NBA team, Brogdon is an incredibly experienced guard.
Brogdon's only played in 18 games this season for the Wizards dealing with a foot injury. He's truly dealt with injuries over the last four years and hasn't played every game in a season at any point in his career. In the 18 games he did play, Brogdon averaged 13.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 44.3% shooting.
At this point in his career, Brogdon is a low-tier starter and high-quality bench piece. He's always been efficient while scoring the ball and has never been a turnover machine. The risk is low in adding Brogdon
OKC Thunder Wire had this to say about Brogdon:
"This is another rental situation. The 32-year-old is on an expiring $22.5 million deal. He'd be asked to be a backup guard for OKC and has plenty of experience being on a title contender. Health is the biggest concern, but he's had plenty of time off to assume he's inching closer to a return."
Contractually, Brogdon would also fit. He's on the last year of his two-year, $45-million deal, earning $22.5-million a season. A combination of players and picks could make up that sum, including Ousmane Dieng and others.
An argument could be made that targeting and acquiring Brogdon might not be worth it. Getting rid of young players and picks for an older, rental guard could be puzzling to some. Whether or not the Thunder need to add anyone at all has been a massive point of conversation as the big day approaches but a smaller and cheaper option may be more viable.
The idea of what OKC would be getting in Brogdon may be better than actually acquiring Brogdon. A veteran bench guard wouldn't hurt OKC's postseason hopes at all because, depending on what they would give up for said player, would not have to play him all that much.
If there was an even cheaper option that played a similar role to Brogdon, that would be even more ideal. A veteran with playoff experience would bring that exact mentality to the Thunder locker room, with the goal of providing a boost of morale and a winning mentality in playoff situations.
