Should OKC Thunder Make Minor Trade With Golden State Warriors to Cap Offseason?
The Oklahoma City Thunder have had a successful offseason. In years past, the team would be focused on development in Summer League. Now, the team is a championship contender, making small tweaks to ensure the team is best suited for playoff basketball.
Adding Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein while parting from Josh Giddey, not any draft capital, was a massive win and helped propel the team to a contender status.
Could the Thunder still be making more moves this offseason, though? Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley put together one trade package for every team. This included the Thunder dealing with the Golden State Warriors.
"It's tempting to put together a massive landscape-shifter here, since the Thunder have the trade chips to get that kind of megadeal done, but their mostly methodical nature to this point suggests their splashes are finished for this summer," Buckley wrote.
The Thunder, more than likely, will use their salary cap and draft assets to make minor moves, adding complimentary players to their current core of players. Could they acquire Warriors guard Moses Moody? In this scenario, they'd have to move on from veteran forward Kenrich Williams
"If they wanted to do another deal, though, then flipping Williams and a lottery-protected first for Moody might work," Buckley wrote. "Williams' role has decreased amid Oklahoma City's ascension. The Thunder might see some untapped potential with Moody, or at least seek out more perimeter shooting from wing-sized players who won't be played off the floor defensively. Santos, a 2022 second-round pick, has the activity level and versatility to perhaps mimic Williams' energizer role in the Sooner State."
Moody would be an interesting fit in Oklahoma City, and he'd be some good added depth as a capable floor spacer. He also helps ensure the Thunder's long championship window remains open and adds flexibility long-term.
It'd be interesting to see the Thunder acquire a player like the Warriors guard, but Williams has expressed his interest in retiring with Oklahoma City. Could a lack of an on-court role change his mind, though?
