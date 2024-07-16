Should OKC Thunder Target Sharpshooting Free Agent Guard To Add Depth?
The Oklahoma City Thunder are mounting up for what should be another successful season.
After winning 57 games and a playoff series a season ago, the Thunder pressed all of the right buttons this offseason. Right now, they seem to be done making any moves, content with their roster and ready to roll into training camp.
Could the Thunder have one last trick up their sleeve, though?
Adding depth and shooting never hurts, especially in the Thunder's case. Shooting woes hurt them in the second round of the playoffs last season. They were a top team in 3-point shooting during the regular season, though.
No matter what, adding a sharpshooter late in the rotation can't hurt the team, and there happens to be one available in free agency still. Luke Kennard remains an unrestricted free agent.
Kennard shot 45 percent on 3-pointers a season ago and is a career 44 percent 3-point shooter. He's lethal from beyond the arc, but there is a question as to where he'd slot in the rotation.
The Duke product is 6-foot-5, so he'd be a little small playing the forward position, and Oklahoma City's guard position is loaded. Superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team, and there's depth with Isaiah Joe, Cason Wallace, Lu Dort, Alex Caruso and Aaron Wiggins. Adding another 6-foot-5 guard doesn't bode well for his ability to see the floor.
Again, there can't be too much shooting. Kennard gets the opportunity to join a contender if he hypothetically signed with the Thunder, and the team would get some comfort in shooting depth.
With a team that has such a drive-heavy offense, shooters get incredibly clean looks from deep while allowing Gilgeous-Alexander and other star players room to get to their spots. There's no reason to believe Kennard might want to join Oklahoma City, though, and the team might want to maintain flexibility rather than fill roster spaces.
After adding Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein this offseason, the Thunder can be done making moves and still be ready to compete at the highest level next season.
READ MORE: Three Takeaways from the OKC Thunder's Summer League Loss to the Miami Heat
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.