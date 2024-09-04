Simulating the OKC Thunder Season on NBA 2K25
NBA 2K25 hit the shelves on Wednesday morning marking the start of a new basketball season. As training camp inches closer, the video games' release will hold NBA fans over until the start of the season.
With the new game out, we ran a simulation of the 2024-25 season to see what NBA 2K believes will happen this season. The parameters were simple, controlling the Oklahoma City Thunder we did not accept any trades with injuries turned off for all teams to en sure an accurate representation of what the game thinks will happen. Though, the results were still wild.
Before we dive into what happened at the end of the season, a notable outcome for the Thunder happened midway through the campaign: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the only OKC Thunder player to make the All-Star Team while Chet Holmgren made the Rising Stars game for the second straight year. Those were the only All-Star Weekend participants for Oklahoma City.
Standings:
Western Conference
- Oklahoma City Thunder (59-23)
- Dallas Mavericks (59-23)
- Minnesota Timberwolves (58-24)
- San Antonio Spurs (50-32)
- Los Angeles Clippers (45-37)
- Denver Nuggets (45-37)
- Sacramento Kings (44-38)
- Phoenix Suns (44-38)
- Los Angeles Lakers (43-39)
- Golden State Warriors (43-39)
- Houston Rockets (41-41)
- Memphis Grizzlies (37-45)
- New Orleans Pelicans (33-49)
- Portland Trail Blazers (25-57)
- Utah Jazz (18-64)
Eastern Conference
- New York Knicks (58-23)
- Chicago Bulls (51-31)
- Orlando Magic (45-37)
- Philadelphia 76ers (44-38)
- Cleveland Cavaliers (42-40)
- Toronto Raptors (41-41)
- Atlanta Hawks (41-41)
- Indiana Pacers (39-43)
- Boston Celtics (39-43)
- Miami Heat (39-43)
- Milwaukee Bucks (36-46)
- Detroit Pistons (32-50)
- Brooklyn Nets (30-52)
- Washington Wizards (27-55)
- Charlotte Hornets (21-61)
No clue what the 2K simulation engine is cooking out East and it is safe to assume Chris Paul's back in 0.2 percent chance of making the playoffs mode with these results.
NBA Playoff Results:
Oklahoma City survived the Sacramento Kings in a six-game set to open up the Playoffs after the Kings navigated the Play-In tournament en route to the No. 8 seed. In Round two, the Thunder faced off with the L.A. Clippers where the Thunder lost Game 1 of the series before ousting the Clippers in five games.
Western Conference Finals:
The Oklahoma City Thunder met the Minnesota Timberwolves who are making their second straight appearance after downing the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks in the first two rounds.
Oklahoma City clinched their third sweep in franchise history to knock off the Timberwolves in short order.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won Western Conference Finals MVP averaging 32.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.7 steals and half a block per game while shooting 57 percent from the floor, 96 percent from the free throw line and 31 percent from beyond the arc.
Eastern Conference Finals:
The Chicago Bulls miracle run continued all the way through the Eastern Conference bracket earning a date with the New York Knicks with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line. However, the Broadway lights were too bright for their Windy City foes as the Knicks topped the Bulls in five games to advance to the NBA Finals.
Jalen Brunson won Eastern Conference MVP averaging 30.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks while shooting 51.9 percent from the floor, 84.8 percent from the charity stripe and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.
NBA Finals:
In a fun NBA Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder face off with the New York Knicks as Oklahoma City controlled home-court advantage. That did not help in Game 1 though, as the Knicks got out to a fast start stealing the opening game in the Paycom Center.
After splitting in Oklahoma City, the Knicks only won one more tilt as the Thunder marched to their first-ever NBA Title in Bricktown led by Gilgeous-Alexander who earned Finals MVP honors averaging 31.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.0 blocks to the tune of 48.2 percent shooting from the floor, 27.6 percent from beyond the arc and 84.9 percent from the charity stripe.
Award Winners:
- MVP: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
- Rookie of the Year: Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks
- Sixth Man of the Year: Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets
- Defensive Player of the Year: Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
- Most Improved Player: Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets
- Clutch Player of the Year: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
- Coach of the Year: Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks
All-NBA Teams:
First Team All-NBA:
- Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwuakee Bucks
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
- Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Second Team All-NBA:
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
- LaMenlo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
- Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
- Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Third Team All-NBA:
- Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
- Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
- LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
- Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
- Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings
All-Defensive First Team:
- Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwuakee Bucks
- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Bam Adebeyo, Miami Heat
- Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
All-Defensive Second Team:
- Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
- Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers
- Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz
Trade Offers:
- Dallas Sends: Olivier-Maxwell Prospect and Nnaji Marshall; Oklahoma City Sends: Lu Dort
- Denver Sends: Dario Saric, Zeke Nnaji; Oklahoma City Sends: Lu Dort, 2029 Second Round pick (via Houston)
- Dallas Sends: Dereck Lively II, Olivier-Maxwell Prosper; Oklahoma City Sends: Jalen Williams
- New Orleans Sends: Zion Williamson, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl; Oklahoma City Sends: Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein
- Lakers Sends: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Gabe Vicent; Oklahoma City Sends: Alex Caruso
- Miami Sends: Jamie Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware; Oklahoma City Sends: Jalen Williams, Dillon Jones
- Portland Send: Robert Williams III, Duop Reath; Oklahoma City Sends: Alex Caruso
- New York Sends: Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart; Oklahoma City Sends: Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein
- Milwaukee Sends: Bobby Portis Jr., A.J. Green; Oklahoma City Sends: Lu Dort, 2025 First-Round Pick Top Five Protected
- New York Sends: Mitchell Robinson, 2025 First Round Pick, Top Ten Protected (Via Dallas); Oklahoma City Sends: Alex Caruso
- Miami Sends: Kel'el Ware, Duncan Robinson; Oklahoma City Sends: Lu Dort, Kenrich Williams
- Charlotte Sends: Tre Mann, Nick Richards; Oklahoma City Sends: Alex Caruso, 2025 First Round Pick (top Five Protected)
- Detriot Sends: Jalen Duren; Oklahoma City Sends: Alex Caruso
While we declined all these trades to ensure the first season was simulated with true to life rosters, each offer was interesting for vastly different reasons.
Player Retirements:
- LeBron James, Lakers
- Chris Paul, Spurs
- Kyle Lowry, 76ers
- Al Horford, Celtics
- Mike Conley, Timberwolves
- Eric Gordon, 76ers
- Brook Lopez, Bucks
- Nicolas Batum, Clippers
- Kevin Love, Heat
- Russell Westbrook, Nuggets
- DeAndre Jordan, Nuggets
- Jeff Green, Rockets
- Derrick Rose, Grizzlies
- Patty Mills, Jazz
- JaVale McGee
- Reggie Jackson, 76ers
- Dwight Powell, Mavericks
- Joe Ingles, Timberwolves
Hall of Fame Inductees From Retirement Pool:
- Rusell Westbrook - the Game retired the No. 0 for the Oklahoma City Thunder
- LeBron James - the Game retired the no. 6 for the Heat and No. 23 for the Cavs and Lakers
- Chris Paul - the Game retired the No. 3 for the Clippers
The Utah Jazz won the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes in the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery.
