Social Media Reacts to Nuggets Forcing Game 7 with OKC Thunder
In a potential close-out Game 6 between the Thunder and Nuggets, Denver bowed up, using a two-way effort in the second half to coast past Oklahoma City and force a winner-take-all Game 7.
Entering Game 4, Oklahoma City found itself down 2-1, desperately needing to find the offense that carried it to a 68-win regular season. It would win the next two with grit, coasting to a 3-2 advantage behind late offense from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort.
Gilgeous-Alexander had it going with 32 points on 11-for-15 shooting, but no Thunder followed him closely in scoring. Three of the Nuggets starters in MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, and guards Jamal Murray and Christian Braun finished with 22-plus points.
Here's how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to the fateful Game 6 in Denver: