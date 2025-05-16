Inside The Thunder

Social Media Reacts to Nuggets Forcing Game 7 with OKC Thunder

How social media reacted to a pivotal Game 6 between Oklahoma City and Denver.

Derek Parker

May 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball up court in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game six of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In a potential close-out Game 6 between the Thunder and Nuggets, Denver bowed up, using a two-way effort in the second half to coast past Oklahoma City and force a winner-take-all Game 7.

Entering Game 4, Oklahoma City found itself down 2-1, desperately needing to find the offense that carried it to a 68-win regular season. It would win the next two with grit, coasting to a 3-2 advantage behind late offense from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort.

Gilgeous-Alexander had it going with 32 points on 11-for-15 shooting, but no Thunder followed him closely in scoring. Three of the Nuggets starters in MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, and guards Jamal Murray and Christian Braun finished with 22-plus points.

Here's how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to the fateful Game 6 in Denver:

