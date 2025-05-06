Inside The Thunder

Social Media Reacts to Nuggets Stealing Game 1 from OKC Thunder

The Thunder and Nuggets duked it out in Game 1 of the second round on Monday.

Derek Parker

May 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) checks on forward Chet Holmgren (7) after he was hit during a play against the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
May 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) checks on forward Chet Holmgren (7) after he was hit during a play against the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

In a feisty Game 1, the Denver Nuggets were able to claw back into the contest and deliver a victory at the hands of an Aaron Gordon go-ahead shot.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a white-hot first quarter, the Thunder used their stingy defense and the team leaned on the veteran play of guard Alex Caruso to grab an early lead.

Oklahoma City led for much of the game, getting ahead by as much as 14. But a slower and more deliberate pace in the second half, mixed with a gargantuan effort from MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, would allow the Nuggets to claw back into the game.

Here's how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Game 1 between the Thunder and Nuggets:

The Thunder and Nuggets will play Game 2 at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7. Denver will look to take a 2-0 advantage as Oklahoma City looks to tie the series.

Published |Modified
Derek Parker
DEREK PARKER

Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 and has experience working in print, video, and radio.

Home/News