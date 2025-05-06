Social Media Reacts to Nuggets Stealing Game 1 from OKC Thunder
In a feisty Game 1, the Denver Nuggets were able to claw back into the contest and deliver a victory at the hands of an Aaron Gordon go-ahead shot.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a white-hot first quarter, the Thunder used their stingy defense and the team leaned on the veteran play of guard Alex Caruso to grab an early lead.
Oklahoma City led for much of the game, getting ahead by as much as 14. But a slower and more deliberate pace in the second half, mixed with a gargantuan effort from MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, would allow the Nuggets to claw back into the game.
Here's how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Game 1 between the Thunder and Nuggets:
The Thunder and Nuggets will play Game 2 at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7. Denver will look to take a 2-0 advantage as Oklahoma City looks to tie the series.