Spurs Could Offer OKC Thunder Biggest Competition Moving Forward
With various games now released on the 2025-26 NBA schedule, the Oklahoma City Thunder have moved from “champs” to “defending champs.”
Next season, they’ll have a target on their back from the first game, which will be played against the Rockets. Houston, along with Denver, is looked at OKC’s biggest competition for next season. But one team could sneakily be a taller task than both.
It’s not a matter of if, but when the Spurs will join the Thunder in contention.
Since nabbing budding superstar Victor Wembanyama No. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, it’s been a forgone conclusion that the Spurs will eventually ascend the NBA ranks. And after an offseason of adding or cementing more talent to the squad, it could very well begin with the 2025-26 season.
Wembanyama is likely to keep the team competitive himself, not to mention the host of talented guards the team has accrued. At 7-foot-4, he’s reached near-superstardom in just two seasons, most recently averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and a league-high 3.8 blocks per game.
With effective wing skills packed inside one of the league’s lengthiest frame, Wemby only needs to master his jump-shooting and play-making to become the best player in the world, and it’s not too far out of reach.
Additionally, Wembanyama somewhat counters exactly what makes Holmgren so effective in the frontcourt, offering even more length, shot-blocking and potentially more versatility on the perimeter.
As if the Frenchman wasn’t enough, the Spurs also have reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, re-signed All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox for the long haul, and nabbed one of the top players in the 2025 NBA Draft in Dylan Harper.
Not to mention, they’ve somewhat quietly built out a solid rotation of legit contributors with Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, Luke Kornet, Kelly Olin, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell and more.
The Spurs could very well be entering their "feel it out" season, just as the Thunder were a few years ago. But just like Oklahoma City, it may not take them long to put the pieces in place to build a contender. And with just how much fire-power and defensive tenacity they offer, they would offer more issues in the West than others.
Regardless, the Thunder have put themselves in position to contend for the foreseeable future, and have quite the jump on San Antonio having already won a championship. Still, the Spurs are one to keep an eye on this season.