Skip to main content

Spurs vs Thunder: Draft Odds Edition

While OKC takes on San Antonio Wednesday, the game stretches beyond the court.

In Oklahoma City’s matchup Tuesday night against the Spurs, the meaning goes beyond the court. While the Thunder and Spurs have had some historic rivalries in the past ten years, there’s a new rivalry this season.

The Thunder and Spurs are both lobbying for high draft picks, each hoping for a coveted top five pick.

Oklahoma City and San Antonio are each in unique positions however, because they are tanking teams but have quality players. The Thunder have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Josh Giddey making it nearly impossible to fully tank. The Spurs have Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl doing the same.

Josh Giddey

Many rebuilding teams only have pieces and prospects, but both the Thunder and the Spurs have proven players. That would explain why neither team sits at the top of the reverse standings.

In the NBA's reverse standings, used for crazed NBA fans to check lottery odds, Oklahoma City has the fourth worst record in the NBA and San Antonio has the seventh. Oklahoma City also owns the Clippers pick at fifteen, too.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

While the Thunder have a leg up on the Spurs in the tanking standings, it doesn’t seem like that will be changing soon. OKC has nearly half of its roster out, including Lu Dort and Josh Giddey, and is playing a line-up heavily full of OKC Blue players.

The Thunder and Spurs both know that this is a crucial year for a top pick, as each team’s budding star is becoming too good to lose games. If the Thunder or the Spurs get a top five pick, or even better top three, it would be very difficult to lose on purpose.

OKC and San Antonio are playing to win on Wednesday, but in reality, a win would be costly in either direction. Only 5.5 games separate the two teams in the reverse standings.

After San Antonio, OKC will have a chance to make up some ground on the Magic, currently three games ahead of the Thunder in the reverse standings. OKC plays Orlando twice to end the month of march.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Isaiah Roby, San Antonio Spurs
News

Thunder Gameday: Can OKC End Six-Game Skid in Matchup Against Spurs?

By Nick Crain4 hours ago
Davion Mitchell, Tre Mann, Sacramento Kings
Video

WATCH: Tre Mann's Next Step

By Christine Butterfield16 hours ago
Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Head Coach Mark Daigneault, Thunder Satisfied With Current Roster

By Ben Creider18 hours ago
Darius Bazley, Oklahoma City Thunder
Video

WATCH: Darius Bazley with a Winning Attitude

By Christine Butterfield22 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Gilgeous-Alexander Leads Top Performers With 32 Points in Loss

By Ross LovelaceMar 15, 2022
Jaden Ivey, Purdue
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Create Dynamic Guard Trio

By Nick CrainMar 15, 2022
Miles Bridges
News

Thunder Drop Sixth Consecutive as Hornets Make 20 Triples

By Chris BeckerMar 14, 2022
Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks
News

Report: Thunder Intersted in Knicks’ Center Mitchell Robinson

By Derek ParkerMar 14, 2022