Spurs vs Thunder: Draft Odds Edition

In Oklahoma City’s matchup Tuesday night against the Spurs, the meaning goes beyond the court. While the Thunder and Spurs have had some historic rivalries in the past ten years, there’s a new rivalry this season.

The Thunder and Spurs are both lobbying for high draft picks, each hoping for a coveted top five pick.

Oklahoma City and San Antonio are each in unique positions however, because they are tanking teams but have quality players. The Thunder have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Josh Giddey making it nearly impossible to fully tank. The Spurs have Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl doing the same.

Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports

Many rebuilding teams only have pieces and prospects, but both the Thunder and the Spurs have proven players. That would explain why neither team sits at the top of the reverse standings.

In the NBA's reverse standings, used for crazed NBA fans to check lottery odds, Oklahoma City has the fourth worst record in the NBA and San Antonio has the seventh. Oklahoma City also owns the Clippers pick at fifteen, too.

While the Thunder have a leg up on the Spurs in the tanking standings, it doesn’t seem like that will be changing soon. OKC has nearly half of its roster out, including Lu Dort and Josh Giddey, and is playing a line-up heavily full of OKC Blue players.

The Thunder and Spurs both know that this is a crucial year for a top pick, as each team’s budding star is becoming too good to lose games. If the Thunder or the Spurs get a top five pick, or even better top three, it would be very difficult to lose on purpose.

OKC and San Antonio are playing to win on Wednesday, but in reality, a win would be costly in either direction. Only 5.5 games separate the two teams in the reverse standings.

After San Antonio, OKC will have a chance to make up some ground on the Magic, currently three games ahead of the Thunder in the reverse standings. OKC plays Orlando twice to end the month of march.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.