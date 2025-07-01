Start to Free Agency Signals Look to the Future for OKC Thunder
What the Oklahoma City Thunder have done in the opening 24 or more hours of NBA free agency isn't all that alarming. In fact, most people appear to be pleased with the four moves the team has made, extending star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, along with Ajay Mitchell and forward Jaylin Williams.
If those moves mean anything, it's that OKC has its eyes set on contending for years to come with the core of players that won this most recent championship. Even with players like Williams and Mitchell who weren't total contributors throughout the playoffs, the Thunder's front office still believes they are valuable players.
Even with the players OKC drafted in the 2025 NBA draft, you can tell this same mindset applies. Take Thomas Sorber, a young big man from Georgetown. He has a high ceiling and plenty of room to grow on both sides of the ball, but he can contribute immediately. His upside is also evident and he could have a long future with the team.
If former Northwestern forward Brooks Barnhizer does get the chance to play, he would be the exact opposite. It's fairly clear what his role as an NBA player will be, but he can help the Thunder out right away. He has age and experience under his belt that justify that, as well.
On the contrary, the Thunder did just move their first-round pick from the 2024 NBA draft to the Washington Wizards. Former Weber State guard Dillon Jones was shipped to the Wizards for a 2029 second-round pick, putting a quick end to his tenure in Oklahoma City.
Despite not having an incredible rookie season, Jones is only a 23-year-old guard with room to improve. Unfortunately, he didn't fit into that championship window, with a blend of youth and play-now ability to help the Thunder win.
OKC's roster likely won't change from here on out, unless a player is cut. Nobody will be signed and if anything changes, it'll be how much money a current roster member is making and the length in which they'll stay with the team. If anything, OKC's free agency might already be over.
Whether this team makes any other moves, likely to be extensions of contracts, is to be determined. Players like Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams could be ready for one if the front office chooses to do so, which would be just another sign that OKC believes they can continue to bring home championship trophies.