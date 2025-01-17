Sticking With Small Ball When Healthy Critical for OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City has been forced into playing small without its starting bigs, but their returns shouldn’t eliminate small ball.
Over the course of the 2024-25 season, the Thunder have played 40 games but are yet to play with both Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein in the lineup. One of the two has been on the floor for most games this season, but Thursday marked the first game without either since a mid-November stretch.
Against the Cleveland Cavaliers last week, the Thunder were outclassed inside by Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. With Hartenstein missing Thursday’s rematch, it appeared the Thunder could be in even more trouble inside.
Instead, with Jalen Williams at the five, Oklahoma City dominated from the opening minutes. He finished with three steals and two blocks to go with an efficient 19 points.
His versatility inside has been one of the most encouraging parts of the Thunder’s path to 34-6. Not only has he continued to improve as a scorer and been a reliable second option, but he has also turned into a defender who can guard any position and fit in anywhere on the court.
Sure, it’s nearly impossible to imagine a Thunder “death lineup” that doesn’t include Holmgren, but when he is on the bench, and Hartenstein isn’t adding much as an inside presence, going small could be the answer. Of course, the Thunder’s current situation is much different.
Until one of the Thunder’s bigs returns, they will essentially be forced into playing small for 48 minutes every night. Considering how well the Thunder have performed under those circumstances, spurts of small ball throughout the postseason could give Oklahoma City the boost it needs to get over the hump.
Winning the possession battle is the main key to effective small ball, and the Thunder excelled in that area in Thursday’s win. Not only did Oklahoma City force 21 turnovers and cough up only six, but it also outrebounded Cleveland through the first three quarters.
The Thunder’s consistency has also allowed them to succeed when going small. Along with always having a stifling defense, the Thunder have one of the most consistent superstars in the league. Currently the MVP favorite, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 40 points in the win against Cleveland and has found no issues scoring, regardless of who is around him on the floor.
With so many options when healthy, Mark Daigneault will have some tough decisions to make, but sticking with small ball seems like an easy decision.
