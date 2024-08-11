Stiles points: 2028 Olympics Set to be Busy for OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder should enjoy a jam packed 2028 Olympics with current and former players littering the L.A. Games and split allegiances on home soil.
On top of sending superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and defensive ace Lu Dort back to the game for their home country of Canada where they have already put together an impressive run on this stage, though ending a bit premature with more pressure placed on the 2028 games, the list is far from over.
With Team USA winning yet another Gold Medal, it can’t help but feel like the end of an era for the basketball power house. Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are all unlikely to ever participate in this event again aging out of the games. While the likes of Jrue Holiday and Derrick White are never promised slots. That opens up a ton of roster spots on the Americans roster with prime candidates to fill them occupying spots on the OKC Thunder roster.
A summer ago, Thunder rising stars Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams were part of USA Team Select to prepare the US for their Gold run of the FIBA World Cup. By all reports, the Thunder duo dominated that setting just as they have shown they’re capable of in the NBA. In each of their first season’s on the hardwood for Oklahoma City they have helped the Thunder generate a 15-plus win increase respectively collimating in last year’s No. 1 seed after rattling off 57 wins. It would be more surprising to see the Thunder rising stars excluded from Team USA than to find out they made the roster. Before any other roster moves or development they projects Oklahoma City to send off four players to the Olympic Games.
After a few years of supporting the Canada duo through FIBA World Cups and Olympics, perhaps Bricktown will have split allegiances during the L.A. Games.
Regardless of that, there’s a good shot the two favorites to win Gold in 2028 have an Oklahoma City Thunder duo on them.
Want to join the discussion? LikeThunder on SIon Facebook andfollow us on Twitterto stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can alsomeet the teambehind the coverage.