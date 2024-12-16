Stiles Points: Isaiah Hartenstein Worth Every Penny For OKC Thunder
When Isaiah Hartenstein inked a three-year pact with the OKC Thunder worth $87 Million, there was mixed reviews. On the one hand, Sam Presti made a splash, immediately fixing the team's biggest weakness from a year ago with a big body now in the fold. On the other hand, cries of an overpay reigned out from the basketball universe after Hartenstein picked Oklahoma City over New York.
However, its only taken ten games for the seven-footer to prove he is worth every penny. It also takes a shred of context and common sense - something not to high on the priority list for the majority of the NBA ecosystem.
Oklahoma City had use it or lose it money this summer. They've also had trouble landing free agents, with the former Knick representing the biggest signing in club history. Sure, they had to throw a few more dollars at the 26-year-old than he might've been worth on a spreadsheet, but the alternative is keeping the money and the hole on the roster. This deal doesn't hinder the Thunder from inking its existing core, which is the most important factor.
It must be factored in also, Hartenstein is a rare player. Sure, he has never made an all-star team or headlines, but there are only a handful of centers who match the Thunder's identity. Of that short list of bigs, Oklahoma City has two in Chet Holmgren and its free agent big man.
Hartenstein is not just a seven-foot 255-pounder who brings bruising strength to an otherwise small roster. Anyone could've done that. He is the rare player made in a lab for a Mark Daigneault team on both ends.
His switch ability defensively, coupled with his play-making on offense makes him a Thunder player first and a quick fix down low second. Oklahoma City General Manager Sam Presti said it best, Oklahoma City would've chased Hartenstein even if his frame only spanned 6-foot-7.
He just so happens to be the perfect fit. A special set of circumstances led to Hartenstein becoming the second highest-paid player in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City sits with a 20-5 record and the best record in the Western Conference for the second straight season.
The Thunder have done so while battling adversity. Not getting to unwrap its free agency gift until game 16 after a preseason injury. Losing Holmgren for a large chunk of the regular season in game ten, with a smattering of injuries mixed in as well to key rotational pieces.
Since Hartenstein's return, he has proven to be the missing piece. Sure, for now, you must close your easy and envision what he looks like with a fully healthy group - but that is easy to do with his production to date.
He is averaging 12.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.9 stocks per game while shooting 58 percent from the floor.
His screen-setting ability is making life easier for Oklahoma City's go-to scorers like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. Not only is he fixing the size concerns with his ability to clean the glass, but is also fixing the secondary table-setting woes from a year ago.
Hartenstein is a high-level rim-protector, passer, rim-finisher and screener which helps tie together Oklahoma City's current group and has led to a 9-1 record with him in the fold. The exact same mark Holmgren had in the first ten games of the year.
The drop off from losing Holmgren will not be felt in the Thunder's regular season record and the playoff ceiling is raised in a massive way once the Gonzaga product is back in the fold. These are the type of supplemental moves required to win a championship, and Hartenstein's three-year $87 Million move pushes Oklahoma City closer to that goal.
Stiles Points:
