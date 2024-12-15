Stiles Points: Houston Rockets Favorable Foes For OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder punched its ticket to the NBA Cup Championship game after 111-96 win over the Houston Rockets. This brings the season series to favor the Thunder, 2-1. This includes a lopsided win in Oklahoma City, a nailbiting loss in Houston and an avalanche run in the third quarter to push the Thunder over the hump in Vegas.
Through three games, it is clear. Oklahoma City is a massive favorite in a potential series against the Houston Rockets. This is not to discredit the Rockets, who have vastly improved with a 17-9 record and the No. 2 defense in the league.
However, Houston lacks the offensive punch needed to win in the postseason. Sure, an outlier night from Fred VanVleet - as they got in Houston on Dec. 1 when the veteran guard poured in 38 points to beat the Thunder - would be enough to steal a few games, but not a series.
The Rockets have the right head coach pacing the sidelines, the proper front office calling the shots, young players galore and an identity good enough to navigate the regular season. However, Houston misses the most important piece of the puzzle - a go-to scorer.
Alperen Sengun is the straw that stirs the drink but is easily neutralized by opposing defenses. It is hard for a non-shooting big to shoulder the load on the offensive end and without capable scorers to spray the rock out to, Houston is lackluster - only able to take games into the mud and wrestle away wins as it did to Golden State on Wednesday en route to the NBA Cup semi-finals.
When games get messy and clad with mud, Oklahoma City has a get-out-of-jail free guard with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. A lethal scorer, who can navigate through traffic, get to his spots and muscle up shot attempts with ease. In fact, the Thunder in this matchup has the game's two best scorers adding in Jalen Williams' ability.
The Thunder are no slouches on the defensive end, owning the league's best unit - which includes three different starting centers anchoring its group to date in Chet Holmgren, Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein.
Oklahoma City's offensive firepower would be able to push Houston out of the playoffs and in a Western Conference so cut-throat it is anyone's guess how the bracket shakes out. There is a good chance the Thunder could face the Rockets en route to its goals.
Houston is only a half game up on the four seed, which would be the favorite to play the Thunder in the second round as Oklahoma City is in line for the No. 1 seed in back-to-back seasons.
