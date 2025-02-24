Stiles Points: OKC Thunder Flex Improvements Against Timberwolves
At 46-10 the Oklahoma City Thunder are viewed as title contenders by every metric and the eye test. Though, that doesn't stop the doubts from creeping in with visions of last year's playoff shortcomings dancing in the heads of pundits to poke holes in the Thunder's title case.
That will remain until they actually do it. Leaning negative and casting doubts is a tale as old as time, song as old as rhyme. Look at the last two NBA Champions. Before Nikola Jokic hoisted the Larry O'Brien trophy it was laughable to think you could build a title contender around him. It took confetti falling on Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum for the National narrative to finally shift to that being a dangerous duo. The next day? Those doubt talks turned into dynasty discussions.
The bottom line is: Oklahoma City has to go out and do it. No matter if that is this season or in three years from now. Until that day comes, the finger will be pointed. As a peak behind the curtain in this industry: It is a fool proof plan. Only one of 30 teams can win a title each year. Never cast your pick on who will do it, just say they all can't and you are right about at least 29 squads.
However, when watching this OKC Thunder team there are undeniable differences from this iteration compared to the team that flamed out in Dallas.
In a playoff-like game in Minnesota on Sunday, the Thunder showed these vest improvements.
As Aaron Wiggins went on a run with three third-quarter triples to keep the game in reach for the Thunder, Alex Caruso stopped possessions and provided connective playmaking that was missing a year ago on the offensive end, Isaiah Joe splashed in timely triples that never went down a year ago and most importantly? OKC refused to sink.
Basketball is a game of runs and when the Thunder blew its 19-point cushion, panic could've easily set in. However, the largest lead Minnesota was able to swell was seven points. An arm's length away. The Oklahoma City Thunder did enough to keep the game within striking distance even without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the floor or when Chet Holmgren (thanks to the addition of Isaiah Hartenstein and improved small ball lineups) needed a rest.
A year ago, when the MVP runner-up left the court or the team's lone big man needed a breather, the Thunder cratered and needed a superhuman effort from that duo once they returned to the floor and despite Gilgeous-Alexander's dominating series in Dallas, it was too much to overcome.
With the improvements on the margins, Gilgeous-Alexander stepped back onto the floor at the seven-minute mark of the final frame to a five-point deficit. From there, the front-runner for the Most Valuable Player award took command of his troops and led them to an impressive road win.
No one has a crystal ball to forecast the color of confetti that will fall in June, but no matter when this season ends for Oklahoma City, it is clear, the team has gotten a lot better and closer to its goal of a championship. Sunday proved it.
Song of the Day: Dreams by Fleetwood Mac
