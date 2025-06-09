Stiles Points: OKC Thunder Learn Lessons, Bounce Back in Game 2 of NBA Finals
This entire Pacers playoff run has felt like Deja Vu all over again for Indiana. The Eastern Conference Champions routinely dig themselves massive holes to eventually climb out of in improbable fashion. That was the same formula that Indiana used to grab a 1-0 series lead in the 2025 NBA Finals over the Oklahoma City Thunder who have spent the entire season as a juggernaut.
In Game 2, the Indiana Pacers ran out of time to carve into the Thunder lead and mount another heroic comeback. It was in large part due to Oklahoma City making adjustments and learning lessons.
"Indiana is kind of an acquired taste. We haven't played them a ton. They're not in the West obviously. They play a very distinct style on both ends. I felt like tonight there were a lot of things we were a little better in and more comfortable. That was on both ends of the floor. I thought the guys did a good job of improving, which is important going from Game 1 to Game 2," Daigneault said postgame.
The first time you take a sip of coffee, you are met with extreme bitterness, a turnoff for most, until you find a way to adjust your pallet to the taste and switch up the formula. That is exactly what Oklahoma City did against Indiana and its rare never-say-die attitude powered by an explosive offense.
"I just think you have to understand against them because of the pace and because of the three-point shooting, there's a variance element to every NBA game in this NBA, but certainly in the games that they play," Daigneault explained. "I just thought we were the aggressor tonight for much of the game, even when we had a lead. I thought the guys did a really good job of keeping the foot on the gas, especially defensively. I thought we really amped it up on that end of the floor. There were a couple times where we got off track on both ends, but we were able to course correct pretty quickly."
The Oklahoma City Thunder settled into this game with a stellar showing defensively, stacking stops and parlaying it to offensive success with a better approach to the halfcourt setting in Game 2 compared to the series opener. This allowed the Thunder to go on a 35-9 run in the second quater to swell its lead to 23 points, the largest of the night.
As Titanium echoed through the Paycom Center during the ensuing Rick Carlsile timeout follwoing that Thunder storm, it felt like old times. A familiar feeling of the Bricktown Ballers overwhelming its opponents to get them out of sorts and end the game in the first half.
However, Oklahoma City knew this was different. Indiana wasn't satisfied with having stolen Game 1, they didn't think the job –– or game –– was finished and kept trying to chip away throughout the tilt. Out of that timeout, the Pacers went on a 10-0 run to bring Thursday's uneasy feeling back into the Paycom Center. Though, unlike in Game 1, OKC kept punching.
"You have to stay focused on the task at hand [Against Indiana] whatever that may be for your team and how you want to attack them or go about the game plan. You have to lock in and stayed focused. Tonight we had some moments of slippage. You're not going to be perfect out there ever. It goes without saying, to make it this far into the season, it's going to take supreme level of focus to reach the ultimate goal," Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander detailed. "They display that to the highest form. They play a full 48 minutes. You can't just throw the first punch. You got to try to throw all the punches all night. Yeah, that's what we did. We threw enough punches tonight to get a W."
Lesson Learned from the Thunder's Game 1 blunder to squander away Thursday's tilt by going into a shell after growing an eight point lead inside of three minutes to play. Oklahoma City attempted to run the clock out, it led to three and outs followed by touchdowns for Indiana including the Game-Winning Field Goal from Tyrese Haliburton. The Bricktown Ballers stayed away from that conservative approach in Game 2, pouring gas on the fire for four quarters, never leaving the door cracked for Indiana.
"I don't think it's anything super tactical. I don't think it's anything X's and O's-wise really. You can't play like you're up and try to run the clock out, because they can put points on the board in a hurry. You have to try to continue to score with them and keep getting stops on the other end. Not even look at how much time is on the clock. You've just got to continue to play like the game is tied, try to win the game each possession one at a time. Can't get caught up playing the score," Rising Star Chet Holmgren said of what the team learned from playing the Pacers Game 1.
This young team has learned lessons all season long to be able to play above its skis throughout the season and postseason. A big reason why is adjusting to missteps right away to get back on track. The Thunder head to Indiana needing at least one road win to make this NBA Finals a best-of-3 set with home court advantage back in Oklahoma City's favor.
