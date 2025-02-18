Stiles Points: OKC Thunder NBA’s Best Case Study for New CBA
The NBA's new collective bargining agreement (CBA) has turned heads and led to plenty of speculations around the league. It has made for NBA analyst to turn into chicken little when evaluating rosters.
Teams like Oklahoma City and Memphis - who sit atop the West - are met with as much skepticism as praise with eye brows raised and fingers pointed opining about the impending doom of second aprons and hard caps.
"How are they going to keep all these guys together?" the NBA world collective spouts believing they have conjured up a novel thought.
Time will tell of the worrying and wondering is warranted, but look no furhter than the Oklahoma City Thunder.
If Sam Presti can not keep this core together, than no one can. Oklahoma City is loaded up with talent, but has draft picks galore to supplement the massive contracts soon to be shelled out to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren with cost controlled talent.
In the same breathe that NBA observers are trembling at taxes and aprons, they pound the table for these picks to be used on expensive win-now players with each passing transactional window that opens.
That is missing the forrest through the trees. Oklahoma City has curated a salary cap sheet as clean as a whistle, with bargain contracts on key role players, options to get out of question marks and the necessary run way to lock down its stars.
These picks that Presti keeps kicking down the road act as currency not only to add in talent on cheap pacts as trades and free agent signings get tougher with each passing restriction under the new CBA, but they also act as a get out of jail free card for any possible misstep along the way.
Do not let the low hanging fruit topic make you timid about the future of the Thunder. Oklahoma City has the ability to keep its top three for the long haul and a loaded rotation to boot. If they can't pull it off, no one can, and it would be time for a revision.
Stiles Points
- OKC Thunder bench boss explained viral clip with Nikola Jokic.
- Gilgeous-Alexander discussed having Mark Daigneault alongside him at NBA All-Star Weekend.
- The NBA has to add more hoops, less hoopla to the All-Star Weekend.
- Oklahoma City Thunder continues to earn high praise at the NBA All-Star Break.
Song of the Day: Streets of Bakersfield by Buck Owens
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.