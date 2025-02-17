Mark Daigneault Reveals What Was Discussed With Nikola Jokic in Viral Clip
Each year, in the midst of the ever-changing All-Star format, the one constant in NBA All-Star Weekend is the attention put on each players and coaches are gravitating to one another.
This is a mingling of the best athletes and coaches in the world, who do not often get to spend time together all lumped into one city and going through media sessions and practices galore. This season, the Oklahoma City Thunder were well represented with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Mark Daigneault and his staff all tabbed as All-Stars.
During All-Star practice on Saturday for Team Chuck, the Oklahoma City Thunder bench boss, Mark Daigneault, wondered over to the scorers table to talked with Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic.
As the three-time MVP - who is hunting for his fourth with just Gilgeous-Alexander standing in his way - and the reigning coach of the year held a conversation all eyes were on them. Following the festivities, Daigneault was asked about what the two discussed.
"All the guys on our team were great. They are really, really good guys. Really humble. Really receieved everybody really well, really respectful guys. They were fun to be around. They all represented themselves wonderfully" Daigneault said. "Just talking ball. Just chopping it up. [Jokic] has talked to me over the years, we play each other so much, he will pull me over out of halftime or before the game or something, so I have talked to him a little bit before."
