Stiles Points: OKC Thunder Overreactions Out of Bounds After Collapse
As Jalen Williams climbed to the stage and sat in front of a microphone to begin his post game press conference, he perfectly summed up Monday's game before fielding a single question, "Well, That sucked."
That is a fair appraisal in a game that the Oklahoma City Thunder blew a 25 point cushion with back breaking bricks in the fourth quarter and an All-Star that did not take a single shot attempt in overtime.
While the offensive scoring drought will steal the headlines, what moved the scoreboard in the wrong direction was Oklahoma City's lack of defensive intesity and effort. The entitlement they displayed once the scoreboard got lopsided and the Timberwolves were playing its young pups.
"We got a lot of good looks. They just didn't go in. That's basketball - you make, you miss. Defense is something we've hung our hat on. Defense is why we were in the position that we were in that game. We took our effort off the pedal. It's a lesson to learn," Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said after this game.
Oklahoma City was outscored 41-19 in the fourth frame and 10-7 in overtime. Minnesota shot a jaw-dropping 59 percent from the floor in the fourth quarter getting whatever they wanted inside the arc while Oklahoma City posted alarmingly bad shooting splits of 20/13/83 in the last period.
No matter how you slice it: This was a bad showing from the Thunder and a game worthy of many cap tips to Minnesota.
For the second straight night the Timberwolves found themselves in a massive hole and climb its way out, this time getting over the hump for a win. Playing a second basketball game in less than 24 hours with a beat up roster, Minnesota had every reason to roll over and die, but it refused to. That is the type of grit worth celebrating.
The Oklahoma City Thunder had plenty to pick apart in this collapse but context matters - making the overreactions over blown.
If the Thunder ever get in a spot in meaningful games where they have no center to contest shots at the rim, can't get into the lane and miss all of its open looks then Oklahoma City will lose that game ten times out of ten.
When Isaiah Hartenstein left the game due to a facial contusion, the Thunder folded. Oklahoma City could not longer handle the blitzes and doubles thrown at Gilgeous-Alexander without Hartenstein's short roll playmaking. They also missed his rim deterrence at the ring.
While everyone clamors for OKC to get to the cup more on offense, it is not as though they settled for 3-pointers, despite its 15 attempts. Those were wide open looks that did not splash home - if even one drops, it changes the Thunder's ability to cling to its lead.
Then, an ill-advised foul by defensive ace Alex Caruso gifted the Timberwolves a costly and-one on the other end to make matters worse.
This game doesn't warrant strong takeaways or present true cause for concern from Oklahoma City. It requires credit to Minnesota and hopes that the injury bug doesn't bit at the wrong time for the Thunder.
Song of the Day: Move it on Over by Hank Williams.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.