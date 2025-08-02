Stiles Points: OKC Thunder-Russell Westbrook Reunion Not Realistic
As the calendar flips to August, Russell Westbrook is still a free agent. In the summer of reunions that sees Damian Lillard return to Portland and Chris Paul return to the Clippers, the outcries from Thunder fans have only grown to bring back their franchise icon, floundering in free agency.
There are only two problems. The Thunder don't have a roster spot and Westbrook doesn't fit this iteration of the team.
Sure, the Thunder could make up room on the roster by shipping out the likes of Ousmane Dieng, but why would they?
In an ideal world, this is a ring-chasing campaign for Westbrook, where he sits as a novelty act on the end of a loaded bench and watches the game unfold like the rest of us. Even his most diehard supporters, who want the franchise icon not only back in Thunder blue but with a ring more than anything, know that wouldn't be fulfilling for the future Hall of Famer nor a role he would accept at this stage of his career.
Make no mistake, the love and loyalty Bricktown shows to Westbrook is deserved and reciprocated tenfold by the franchise's all-time leading scorer. This is a deeply rooted and special connection.
Westbrook represents a unique time. Oklahoma City's first love, first era and the first professional athlete the entire state has ever rallied behind with no ties to the state. You never forget your first, especially one as impactful as the UCLA product that put up historic numbers, won an MVP and legitimized a city and franchise in the wake of Kevin Durant's departure, especially.
When the day comes that the triple-double machine calls it quits, not only will he forever be welcomed back to the organization and this city, but he will also be a topic of conversation when looking back at the good ol' days and honored throughout the fancy new arena across the street from the building he built.
His jersey will hang in the rafters and there is a better-than-not chance he has a bronze statue outside the downtown arena for the rest of time. No one can or will replace nor forget about Westbrook.
Moving On
Though, in terms of on the court hypotheticals it is time to move on.
At some point, everyone must let go of things they once loved. There comes a day when you have played with your favorite action figure for the final time. Unplugged the nightlight for good. Stop sleeping next to Mr. Cuddle Bear. It is time to give up that sense of security, that window to a simpler time and just embrace the joys of present life as reigning NBA champions.
Perhaps one day Westbrook will ink a one-day contract to officially retire as a member of the franchise he will forever be tied to. That is a realistic hope. But his playing days in Thunder blue are over.
Song of the Day: Memories by Elvis Presley