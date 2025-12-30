OKC Finds Itself Back In The Win Column With Ajay Mitchell's Return

The Oklahoma City Thunder can breathe a sigh of relief as they walk out of their previous back-to-back series with two wins added to their record. OKC needed this string of wins after dropping two games in a row to the San Antonio Spurs.

A common factor in Oklahoma City’s wins and losses has been the presence of Ajay Mitchell on the court. Mitchell missed the Thunder’s two bouts against the Spurs on Dec. 23 and 25 while being in concussion protocol.

In both of those losses, it seemed as if the Thunder needed his defensive presence and playmaking off the bench more than ever, and couldn’t find what Mitchell brings to the table in another player. Now that Mitchell is back, the guard has shown once again that he is a valuable asset to this OKC squad.

Mitchell’s defensive play is the main reason he fits in with the Thunder’s mold so well. He takes the aggressive playstyle of OKC to heart and is a nightmare for any opposing guard with the ball in their hands. Mitchell tallied two steals in both OKC’s games against Philadelphia and Atlanta, leading the team in both games.

Even though Mitchell is on his way to becoming the next great Thunder defensive guard, he is a dangerous weapon on the offensive side of the ball as well. Mitchell has scored in double-digits in both games, which isn’t an odd thing, as he’s averaging 14.1 points per game this season. The second-year guard is scoring efficiently as well, shooting 47.4% from the field.

Mitchell has also expanded his role this year as a facilitator of the offense. Over this set of back-to-back games, he has accumulated seven assists without turning the ball over once. It’s encouraging for the Thunder to see that while Mitchell is improving, he is helping others improve in their own game.

Mitchell has been a bright light for the Thunder all season as he has shown he has superstar potential. The second-round pick from Santa Barbara has blossomed into a key rotational player for the Oklahoma City squad as he’s playing over 25 minutes a game.

With Mitchell back in the lineup, OKC has already started to get back to its winning brand of basketball. If Mitchell continues to progress throughout the season like he has to start the year, Oklahoma City will have another guard who is a household name before you know it.